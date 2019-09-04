Here’s Why Ariana Grande Fans Want Her To Cancel The Rest Of Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Ariana fans are urging her to pull the plug on the rest of her tour dates.

Ariana Grande’s fans are urging her to pull the plug on the remainder of her “Sweetener World Tour,” despite the superstar having tour dates scheduled across the globe until December. According to a new report from British radio station Capital FM, a number of the star’s most dedicated followers have been urging her via social media to take some time off for herself as she announced that she had canceled her upcoming meet-and-greets in the U.K. and across Europe.

Grande’s fans – known as Arianators – flocked to social media to share their concern for the “Thank U, Next” singer after she recently posted the emotional announcement to Instagram Stories, in which she confessed that she was struggling with “anxiety and depression” that are “at an all time high” right now.

As a result, she told fans that she would not be having a meet-and-greet with fans that night in Belgium.

Since then, The Huffington Post U.K. has reported that Ariana had taken the decision to cancel all of her future meet-and-greets as well as her pre-show soundcheck parties, in which fans are allowed to chat with the star and ask her questions, in order to allow her to “preserve her voice and energy” before performing.

“These extra months on the road… are not only exhilarating but exhausting,” a statement from Live Nation explaining the decision read.

“Due to the need to preserve her voice and energy, we regret to inform you there will not be a meet-and-greet or Soundcheck Party offered at your show.”

The statement continued, “Something has to give to allow her to continue giving 100% to her performances,” and added that fans who purchased the special packages will be refunded.

Many fans have taken to social media to share their concern for Grande, with several making it known that they’d like to see the talented star pull the plug on her upcoming shows to take care of herself.

miss @ArianaGrande ,please cancel some shows of the european leg. i’m so worried about you,your health comes first and you have to be aware of this bby. we want the best for you and it looks like the best thing to do would be to go and rest instead of being on tour. #ariana — laura loves lauren???? (@cohansmile) September 2, 2019

If Ariana cancelled M&G and even Soundcheck, something bad is happening behind closed doors. At this point, she needs to cancel the entire tour. This is getting out of control, she’s not healthy. And just because she’s smiling doesn’t mean everythings ok. I pray she’ll get better — donovan | 58 days (@agscrybaby) September 2, 2019

everyone gets mad at me when i say this but i wish ariana would just cancel the tour honestly :/ — nisa (fan account) (@needysgng) August 30, 2019

As a supporter of your health, I strongly advise you to cancel the tour. We will love you anyway.@ArianaGrande #ariana #SweetenerWorldTour

RT — marti???? (@itsmarti_hi) September 3, 2019

As much as i have bin looking forward to see @ArianaGrande perform in Sheffield. Like i am a massive fan or ariana but i think she needs to cancel the rest of the tour & look after ur mental health. X❤️ — robert pratchett (@avatonian14) September 3, 2019

@ArianaGrande ari u need to cancel the tour. I’m not joking u need to for ur mental health. Months of tour left, u have to cancel them. Pls — ???????????????????????? (@mxrie_frmt) September 2, 2019

Grande has been very vocal about her mental health struggles after a difficult few years that saw her concert in Manchester, England targeted by a terrorist attack and the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller. She still has several more stops to go on her “Sweetener” World Tour, which currently has dates scheduled up until December 22.

The star is currently performing shows across Europe until October, where she’ll then wrap things up with two nights at London’s prestigious O2 Arena on October 15 and October 16.

Grande will then take a short break until November 9, when she’ll resume the tour in New York City until the tour wraps for good at The Forum in Inglewood, California, just in time for the festive season, on December 22.