‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Lennie James Discusses Fan Theory That Madison Clark Is Still Alive

The actor reveals that he would love for Madison to make a comeback in 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Ever since the events that unfolded at the Dell Stadium in Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been hopeful for the return of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). As previously reported by The Inquisitr, recently, when Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), was on the search for the person decorating trees, fans wondered if the pair would be reunited. However, this turned out to be a non-event as the culprit leaving inspirational messages on trees turned out to be newcomer, Wes (Colby Hollwan).

Now, Fear the Walking Dead actor, Lennie James, speaks out about the fan theory that Madison is still alive and will make a comeback at some point. James, who plays Morgan in Fear, recently revealed to Digital Spy that he would love for Madison to still be alive.

“I would love her to come back, to be absolutely honest,” James said.

“I’ve heard that fan theory, I can’t really comment on it, but one of the regrets I have is that I didn’t get to do any scenes with Kim before she left. So if she came back and I could do scenes with her that would be absolutely lovely.”

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

However, James also admitted that the likelihood of Madison returning was fairly low.

When asked previously about her character, Kim Dickens admitted that Madison was dead, according to MovieWeb.

“As far as I know, she’s dead,” Dickens said at the time.

While many fans think that the return of Madison would be a good idea, Forbes disagrees. With the latest trend in Fear the Walking Dead of having a community that aims to help others rather than tear fellow survivors down, the cutthroat Madison that fans loved so much would be completely at a loss in this environment. Even with her daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) there to show her the way, it would likely result in a Madison that turns out to be the antagonist or the loss of the traits in which viewers fell in love with.

Either way, many fans are still confident that Madison somehow survived the devastation that occurred at Dell Stadium and continues to watch and hope for this character’s return.

Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 13, titled “Leave What You Don’t,” on September 9.