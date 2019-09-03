Kelly Ripa Shares Emotional Moment Between Lola & Joaquin As Daughter Heads Off To College

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back live for a new season.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are finally back live on their morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. Fans have been waiting all summer for the reruns to end. The blond co-host is celebrating 19 years on the show, and the first thing she shared on air was about her daughter Lola heading off to college. She is attending NYU as a freshman, and it has been an emotional ride for the family, especially for the youngest Consuelos, Joaquin

Talking about the whole experience live on Tuesday morning, Kelly said that her summer break was very busy with two of her kids moving. She explained on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her oldest, Michael, moved into his very first apartment this year after previously living in a dorm. He is also attending NYU. She then began sharing the scenario of moving Lola Consuelos into her dorm. The mom of three had photos that she brought to the studio to show everyone. The one that stood out the most was that of Lola and her little brother embracing in an emotional moment of saying goodbye.

Despite being just a few miles away, it’s a totally different vibe not having her daughter living at home. Kelly Ripa revealed that her two youngest kids are super close, but that she didn’t realize just how much until it was time to leave Lola behind and head home.

That moment of saying goodbye was captured in a sweet photo that Kelly showed this morning. It was a close-up snap of Lola and Joaquin embracing. Their mom said that there wasn’t any tears shed, but it did appear that it may have been tough for the siblings to say goodbye.

The 48-year-old talk show host had a few more photos to share as well. They included snaps of her daughter’s very small dorm room that she is sharing with three other girls. Lola has her own tiny space set up with pink ombre bedding and a small old-fashioned refrigerator. One picture was snapped of Joaquin passed out on his sister’s bed from all the excitement.

Kelly also explained that she has had to set boundaries with her two college kids since they were just a stone’s throw away from home. Lola has only had a few days experiencing college life, but her mom said that it’s been going good so far. Michael has already been “adulting” now, as she said on air.

Now it’s just Kelly and Joaquin at home since husband, Mark Consuelos, is back in Vancouver filming more Riverdale episodes.

Live with Kelly and Ryan airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.