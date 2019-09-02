Walt Disney World Closing Parks Early And Cancelling Some Entertainment Due To Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is taking some of the magic out of Central Florida.

Hurricane Dorian has been bashing The Bahamas for the last couple of days, but now, those in the southeast United States are preparing for the effects of the storm. With the immense strength and unpredictable path of the massive storm, Walt Disney World has now had to make preparations for the safety of its guests and cast members. Beginning on Monday evening, there will be some entertainment offerings cancelled and park hours altered for Tuesday.

Even though Dorian is still not expected to make landfall in Florida, there is always the cone of uncertainty which needs to be taken into account. Anything can still happen and The Walt Disney Company is going to make sure that the safety of everyone is put first.

On Monday afternoon, the official website of Walt Disney World released information regarding its theme parks and entertainment offerings. First of all, there will be some changes to the entertainment that is taking place on the evening of Monday.

Monday, September 2

Illuminations at Epcot – Cancelled

Rivers of Light (9:30 p.m.) at Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Cancelled

Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios – Modified show

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party – Going on as scheduled

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular at Magic Kingdom – Modified show

On Tuesday, the parks are going to open as scheduled, but there will be early closures of all locations due to Hurricane Dorian.

#Dorian is now stationary just offshore of Grand Bahama Island. It remains an incredibly dangerous category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 145 MPH. Dorian's wind field is expanding, and tropical storm force winds now extend 150 miles from the center. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/wXVSWPXj2B — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 2, 2019

Tuesday, September 3

Magic Kingdom: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Extra Magic Hours 7-8 a.m.)

Epcot: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Extra Magic Hours 6-9 a.m.)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Extra Magic Hours 7-8 a.m.)

Disney Springs: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

ESPN Wide World of Sports: Closed

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Disney After Hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom will be canceled on Tuesday evening. Guests who have already purchased tickets can contact Disney for refunds or exchange them for select other events.

Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and it will not open until it is safe to do so after the storm passes.

Theme park dining reservations will be honored on Tuesday up until one hour prior to park closing hours. Dining reservations in the resorts will be honored until 5:30 p.m. Effective immediately, there will be no cancellation penalties for existing reservations through Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Hurricane Dorian has already caused enough damage and destruction, but that doesn’t mean everyone is out of danger’s path. Many of those in the United States are preparing for the worst and hoping for the best, and that includes Walt Disney World.