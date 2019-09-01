‘A Million Little Things’ Teases Death Of Another Character In Season 2

The creator of A Million Little Things, DJ Nash, is teasing another death in show’s upcoming second season, according to a report from Deadline.

The ABC family drama focuses on a group of friends — David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Ron Livingston as Jonathan “Jon” Dixon, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, Stéphanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, and Christina Moses as Regina Howard. The friends are more like family, but when Jon unexpectedly takes his own life, the group’s bond is tested as everyone is forced to grapple with grief while searching for answers and dealing with their own issues and personal traumas.

And it looks like Jon’s death won’t be the only major loss for the group next season.

“Issues we have been dealing with, like depression, suicide, and all the things that happen in life, will continue to affect this group,” Nash said. “There is a death that happens this season, and we will see how the group rallies to support each other.”

When pressed for details about the character in question, Nash evaded. However, he did disclose that the person is “someone you’ve seen.”

Throughout Season 1, Maggie battled with cancer and fans were quick to assume that she’d be the most likely option. However, Nash insists that Maggie is now “cancer free” and it would be a strange move for the show’s writers to make her healthy again just to kill her off during the second season.

Along with the death of a character, Nash said there is going to be a lot of struggle for the gang.

“There’s going be some challenges in this group,” he continued. “Patricia is Maggie’s mom, played by Melora Hardin. She comes back, and there’s a person from Patricia’s past, played by Jason Ritter, that is going to shake things up in a huge way.”

“It’s a little bit of mystery we are following in the first half of the season.”

Nash also mentioned PJ, played by The Walking Dead alum, Chandler Riggs. PJ was first introduced to the group after he found a script written by Malco’s Rome. The two talked for a bit and ended up connecting because of their shared stuggle with depression and suicidal thoughts.

Later, it’s revealed that PJ is the son of someone linked to Jon, a woman from his past named Barbara Morgan. It’s also believed that PJ could have been fathered by Jon during his younger years. Nash said PJ’s storyline will be address in the first half of the season.

A Million Little Things returns on Thursday, September 26.