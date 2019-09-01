‘Days Of Our Lives’ Fall Spoilers: A Shocking Pregnancy Storyline Begins

Days of Our Lives spoilers for upcoming fall storylines reveal that there is going to be yet another shocking pregnancy storyline in Salem, and fans will likely be glued to their TV’s trying to figure out what’s going on.

According to Hollywood Hiccups, the brand new fall promo reveals that someone will be pregnant. The preview teases that it could be any of Salem’s young women including Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey), Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), Haley Chen (Thia Megia), Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), and Lani Price (Sal Stowers).

However, it seems that Sarah is the one getting suddenly sick in the preview, and all signs point to her being the person who is pregnant. This is a big deal because she’s also the only one who has been sleeping with more than one man. Not only could Sarah be carrying her estranged husband Rex Brady’s (Kyle Lowder) baby, but it may also belong to his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), whom she left Rex for, or even Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer), who she had a one night stand with.

There will likely be a drawn out storyline about who the father of the baby is, as seen many times on the soap opera, but this one will be interesting. It seems since Rex has left Salem and is out of the picture he can likely be eliminated.

However, if the baby belongs to Eric, there will be some big drama because he’ll likely soon be back together with the love of his life, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), as he searches to find her alive after Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) recent stunt.

What relationship advice would you give to these two lovebirds? #DAYS pic.twitter.com/xXTnbB2W6D — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 8, 2019

It seems that many fans like the idea of Sarah and Xander together, as the Kiriakis outsider has reformed his bad boy ways and is now looking to be a better person, much like some villains of the past including EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott), and Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

If Sarah is carrying Xander’s baby it could a stepping stone to a more meaningful relationship, which could eventually reach super couple status if the viewers respond well to the pair and their storyline is written well.

Meanwhile, Sarah may not be the only one who is pregnant, as any other of the aforementioned women could easily be in for a surprise baby as well.

Fans can see more of the baby mama drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.