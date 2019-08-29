‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Turns 28, Shares Sweet Birthday Message From Husband Cole DeBoer

On Thursday, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska celebrated turning 28-years-old. The mom-of-three took to her Instagram stories early Thursday morning to share a photo of the sweet message from her husband, Cole DeBoer.

Written on a piece of wood, the message reads as follows.

“Happy Birthday my sweet perfect wife, we can’t thank you enough for this incredible life, you are always full of love and joy, My soulmate forever, raising these girls and boy, you show your love and passion for us all, and can birth our children without even taking a Tylenol. You are amazing and we love you.”

Chelsea isn’t the only one in her family celebrating a birthday today, though. Her daughter Layne is celebrating her first birthday. After posting the photo of Cole’s message, Chelsea shared a picture of her daughter dressed in an adorable outfit. Written in gold is the word “one.”

On the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea and Cole headed to the hospital to welcome baby Layne. People magazine reported about the episode in which the couple talked about the fact that their daughter would share a birthday with Chelsea.

“It’s your birthday. Oh my God, I got two girlies with the same birthday,” Cole said.

“Did you do this on purpose so I could have her on my birthday?” Chelsea asked.

“Yeah! It’s a good gift,” Cole exclaimed.

The couple welcomed Layne Ettie on August 29, 2018, the day Chelsea turned 27-years-old.

Along with Layne, the couple also share son Watson Cole who was born in January 2017. Chelsea is also the mom to her oldest daughter, Aubree, and Cole has been an amazing stepdad to her.

Chelsea was introduced to viewers on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. After sharing her story on the one-hour documentary, she continued to be profiled on Teen Mom 2. The mom-of-three has been sharing her story for nearly a decade on the show, and it has followed her ups-and-downs over the years.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV next month. Chelsea Houska and her family will be featured on the show along with cast members Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Briana DeJesus. This season, an all-new cast member will be introduced to the series. Jade Cline of Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will join the cast for Season 9B of the show.

Fans can tune in to the season premiere Tuesday, September 10 on MTV.