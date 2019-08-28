‘American Horror Story’: Scary New Extended Trailer Drops For ‘AHS 1984’

All of the classic tropes from the 1980s horror genre are included in the latest trailer for 'AHS 1984.'

FX is promising fans all of the classic tropes from the horror genre of the 1980s. A newly-released trailer for the upcoming American Horror Story reveals a season that sets out to fulfill every horror buffs dreams.

Included in the clip for American Horror Story is everything that one requires when it comes to 1980s horror. There is romance, gore, a scary urban legend, aerobics, a creepy summer camp location, and plenty of denial about the fact that things are about to get murderous.

The new trailer for American Horror Story shows just how a group of adults winds up at Camp Redwood. Driven by a “gig at a summer camp,” Xavier (Cory Fern) convinces his fellow aerobics junkies that they should all join him. On the trip to Camp Redwood, Xavier also explains that there is a creepy urban legend that sees a slasher known in the area. Of course, Camp Redwood turns out to be the location of this story.

In addition to the main group, Mr. Jingles is also introduced. He is an escaped patient from a mental facility and, a hooded figure presumed to be Mr. Jingles, is seen picking up a large knife as he leaves the facility. With the title of Episode 2 of AHS 1984 being listed on the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) as also being “Mr. Jingles,” it looks like viewers may have already been introduced to the killer in the latest American Horror Story season.

As NME points out, the latest trailer is not the first released by FX regarding AHS 1984. However, it is the first long one that shows more of the plotlines than ever before. Previously, clips have been brief and showed a snippet of terror that didn’t really help explain the plot for Season 9 of American Horror Story.

You can view the latest trailer for the upcoming season of American Horror Story below.

While American Horror Story has been linking its most recent seasons, it appears that AHS 1984 will be a standalone season, according to a previous article by The Inquisitr.

FX Productions CEO John Landgraf has previously revealed that while the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy, has been linking previous seasons of American Horror Story, this will not be the case with AHS 1984.

“You had actors that were playing 2-3 different characters,” Landgraf said, according to Comic Book.

“You had to bring back all the cast from prior seasons. It was a monster in terms of the size of the cast, cost of that cast. You can’t do that all the time… Part of what he needed to do, which is what he did, was clean the slate, start over.”

Season 9 of American Horror Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 18, at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. AHS has also been renewed for a 10th season.