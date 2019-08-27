Mama June Shannon Reportedly Leaves Daughters Behind To Live In RV With Boyfriend

Mama June Shannon reportedly has left her daughters behind to live in an RV with her boyfriend Geno Doak and plans to travel around the United States, reported sources close to the reality star to TMZ.

It was reported by the gossip news outlet that June is no longer living in the Hampton, Georgia, home she purchased with the earnings she received as the star of the TLC hit Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and WeTV’s Mama June: From Not to Hot.

Rather, it has been reported that sources close to the family have revealed that the home has been abandoned or might have been sold as photos featured on TMZ show a dumpster on the front lawn of the property with items in it.

Pop Culture reported that June’s neighbors are upset at the state of the home located in an upper-middle-class neighborhood and have contacted the homeowner’s association to see what can be done about the state of the family’s former abode.

The biggest surprise of all is that it was reported in the TMZ story that June has already discussed leaving Georgia behind with her daughters, via phone, since her minor child Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is living with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, her husband Joshua Effrid, and their daughter Ella Grace.

June continues to spiral out of control since she was arrested in March of this year at an Alabama gas station. She was arrested for felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Geno was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and was charged with domestic violence, reported The Los Angeles Times.

The reality star was charged for the incident after the story broke and could face up to one year in prison.

During the final show of the season which documented an intervention by the family where they pleaded with June to get help, Alana cried to her mother that she wanted to be with her and live with her, but she couldn’t because June needed help. In response, June said that Alana wanted to leave their home and move in with her sister.

June and her clan, which included then-companion Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, Alana’s father, and daughters Lauryn, Jessica and Anna, first appeared on television in the hit TLC series Toddlers & Tiaras.

The family became so popular from their appearances on the show that they were given their own spinoff series called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, where the family’s day-to-day life was documented. Fans fell in love with the clan and their homespun lifestyle and the show aired on TLC for four seasons until the show was abruptly canceled after allegations that after splitting with Sugar Bear, June began a relationship with an ex-boyfriend, who had allegedly abused her daughter Anna.