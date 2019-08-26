Mackenzie McKee Of ‘Teen Mom OG’ Says Her Marriage Is Still ‘On A Break’

Last week, fans were shocked when Mackenzie McKee revealed that she and her husband of nearly six years had split. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the mom-of-three took to social media to announce that her marriage “needed a break” and denied allegations that her husband had cheated on her. Recently, the Teen Mom OG mom uploaded a new vlog which included an appearance from her husband, Josh McKee. Some fans wondered if this meant the two had mended their relationship, but Mackenzie took to Twitter to explain what was actually going on.

“My Latest YouTube vlog has everyone a bit confused. I took 2 weeks off of YouTube and I’m just now uploading some older footage. still on a break to figure life out.”

Mackenzie has been sharing her life on Teen Mom OG for the final episodes of the season and it was the show that she credited for “opening her eyes” when she spoke to Us Weekly.

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” Mackenzie told the site.

These few episodes of Teen Mom OG is not the first time Mackenzie has been on television. She was introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Josh found out they were expecting a son together. They welcomed their son, Gannon, in 2011. Mackenzie then went on to share her story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. The show lasted for only one season. Following the cancellation, Mackenzie and Josh married in 2013. They also had two more children, a daughter named Jaxie and a son named Broncs.

Rumors then began swirling that Mackenzie would join the cast of Teen Mom 2. However, it was her former Teen Mom 3 co-star Briana DeJesus who joined the show in 2017. Mackenzie appeared on a one-hour special about her life before more rumors began to circulate about the possibility of her joining Teen Mom OG. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Mackenzie would be added to the cast of the long-running show. She joined the show for the last three episodes and also filmed for the Teen Mom OG reunion in New York City.

The Teen Mom OG season finale aired last Monday on MTV. The Teen Mom OG reunion will air Monday, September 2, on MTV. Teen Mom 2 will return to the network on Tuesday, September 10.