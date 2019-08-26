‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian Returns To Rip Gabi & Stefan Apart

Days of Our Lives viewers are about to get back a fan favorite villain, and it should make for even more drama in Salem.

According to Soap Dirt, Days of Our Lives fans will welcome back Vivian Alamain in the very near future. However, while viewers are used to seeing actress Louise Sorel in the role, this time around Robin Strasser will be taking on the character.

As fans already know, Vivian was shot and killed by Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) last year. However, after her death she woke up in a dark room, seemingly resurrected by Dr. Rolf’s miracle serum.

Vivian hasn’t been seen since, but there have been some hints that she could be making her way back to Salem, and to her son, Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash).

Stefan was devastated when he lost his mother, and he’ll likely be thrilled to have her back in his life. However, a lot has changed since Vivian’s “death,” and when she returns home to the DiMera mansion she’ll see that her son has not only gotten married, but he’s fallen head over heels in love with Gabi Hernandez (Camilla Banus).

The report suggests that Vivian will not like what she sees when it comes to Stefan and Gabi, and that she devise a plan to do everything in her power to get rid of her daughter-in-law.

The outlet suggests that fans will first see Kate move into the mansion to give Gabi and Stefan problems. However, when Vivian shows up it will be a whole new ballgame for the couple as they have to deal with her wrath.

Robin Strasser’s stay on the show is said to be brief, and only run for about 15 episodes. However, it will be an action-packed few weeks with Vivian back in Salem to cause trouble for all those around her.

New friend Tommy who's an old friend of my new bff Debbie (do you follow me?:) in #NOHO #LA Yay Out & About TYfriend pic.twitter.com/ThcYtLGpJJ — robin strasser (@robinstrasser) May 27, 2016

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, other characters moving around in Salem include Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin), who is set to leave town and head to New York City for her dream job, Dr. Rolf, and Steve Johnson, who will finally be reunited with his wife and son when he comes home after a year away from his family and friends.

There are also rumors flying that Philip Kiriakis could be coming back to Salem in the coming months.

Fans can see how everything plays out by tuning into Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.