‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: America’s Prankster Revealed

On Thursday night’s live episode of Big Brother, host Julie Chen let viewers and the houseguests in on the season’s newest twist: Prank Week.

For 24 hours, the houseguests were asked to broadcast the calls of dozens of birds over the house’s loudspeakers, prompting each of them to memorize which call belonged to which bird. The roommates assumed this would all have to do with an upcoming Head of Household (HOH) competition, but Julie revealed that it was all just a prank and the new HOH comp had nothing whatsoever to do with bird calls.

After a traditional HOH comp for which houseguests rolled a ball down a narrow plank, it was also revealed that the three worst-performing players in the game would be tasked with carrying out pranks during the next week. This honor went to Cliff Hogg, Jessica Milagros and Nicole Anthony, according to the @BB_Updates Twitter account. Currently, whenever the houseguests see a pie on their television screen, they must make the dessert and then slam it in the face of the roommate they are told to target.

The biggest spoiler revealed on Friday afternoon was the reveal of America’s Prankster.

After the live eviction episode, it was announced that viewers could vote for one houseguest to become the week’s prankster. This special power would allow them to put one of their own nominees on the block, splitting the week’s responsibility with the current HOH, Holly Allen. The prankster would also select the replacement nominee should someone come down after the Power of Veto (POV) competition and ceremony.

It’s your chance to select a Houseguest to be a Prankster! The winner of the vote will prank the HOH by secretly controlling one of this week’s nominees. Vote now: https://t.co/FpCHXuOg5x #BB21 pic.twitter.com/PHednymqhZ — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 23, 2019

America voted for Nick Maccarone to be America’s prankster, according to Big Brother Network.

There is still some uncertainty as to how Nick will place his vote, and if Holly will be made aware of what he is doing before the nomination ceremony. Fans on Twitter have questioned where or not Holly will select two nominees of her own. Meanwhile, Nick’s selection will void one of them if each player selects one nominee for eviction.

Nick- I love you, America. Thank you so much. I love you. Thank you. I needed that power #BB21 pic.twitter.com/cRX77XRvnH — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 23, 2019

For now, the houseguests know that the prankster has been revealed, but Nick has not told anyone that he has won. Live feeds viewers are staying glued to their CBS All Access apps today to find out more about the prankster and to see if Nick spills the beans about what he has been granted. The reveal is set to happen on Sunday night’s episode.

