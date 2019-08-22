Ryan Edwards Discusses Wife Mackenzie Standifer’s Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Calls Baby An ‘Accident’

Ryan Edwards previously said he was done having kids.

Ryan Edwards was reportedly caught off-guard by his wife Mackenzie Standifer’s pregnancy news.

Following an episode of Teen Mom OG in which Edwards and Standifer were seen seemingly denying plans to have more children while enjoying their delayed honeymoon, a just-released sneak peek has confirmed that the couple revealed Standifer’s pregnancy to his parents just a short time later.

“Mack went to the doctor, and she’s pregnant,” Edwards is seen telling his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, in a preview clip shared by MTV of the two-part Teen Mom OG finale.

“What?!” Jen proclaims in response. “I thought y’all were done?”

As the scene continues, fans learn more details about Edwards’ third child as he reveals to his parents that Standifer’s doctor believes the baby is a girl, and that she was three months along at the time the scene was filmed earlier this year.

While Edwards and Standifer did acknowledge that they believed they would not be having more children, Edwards previously stated that “accidents do happen,” and that appears to be what happened to them shortly after his release from jail months ago.

Also in the sneak peek clip, Standifer was seen sharing that she had already made plans to ensure that no more “accidents” happen after the birth of her second child, son Jagger, at the end of last year.

“I was going for a consultation to have my tubes tied,” she confessed. “I was late twice.”

In addition to the 10-month-old son they share, Jagger, Edwards is dad to 10-year-old Bentley, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Maci Bookout, and Standifer is mom to four-year-old Hudson, who she shares with ex-husband Zachary Stephens.

Loading...

As fans saw on Instagram, Standifer first confirmed she and Edwards are expecting another child on July 5 with a photo of her ultrasound and an announcement about their baby girl, who is due in January.

Edwards and Standifer got married in May 2017 and shortly thereafter, Edwards came forward with his addiction issues and entered into his first stint in rehab. Then, the following year, as Standifer prepared to give birth to their son Jagger, Edwards entered rehab for a second time and remained there until after Jagger was born.

Several months after his second stint in treatment, Edwards was arrested for a probation violation and spent three months behind bars for it.

Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG finale airs Monday, September 2 at 9 p.m.