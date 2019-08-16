Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Adam’s Stunning Proposal

Stunning new Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Adam proposes to Sharon, and it comes out of nowhere.

Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) spent the night together. However, the next day, when Adam called Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to report Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) assault, and Rey caught Sharon the morning after, she realized she had made a mistake with Adam. She let her ex-husband know that they needed to cool things and keep their distance from each other. Then, according to The Inquisitr, Sharon and Rey shared coffee and managed to clear the air a bit.

Y&R head writer Josh Griffith spoke with Soap Opera Digest recently, and he revealed that Adam proposes to Sharon somewhat out of the blue.

“Sharon is caught off-guard by Adam’s proposal since she just shared with him that it’s best they keep their distance. Despite her best attempts to deny her feelings, Sharon knows that she and Adam share a deep connection,” according to Griffith.

Of course, it wasn’t that long ago that Adam begged Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) to move into his penthouse and resume their family with Connor like they had before the explosion took him away from Genoa City for nearly three years.

Chelsea actually declined Adam’s offer because she does not see much of the man she loved before the explosion. She saw a glimpse when he finally got to see Connor (Judah Mackey), but then Adam demanded that he keep Connor full time. Now Adam is engaged in a war with Victor (Eric Braeden), according to The Inquisitr. Sharon realizes all this too.

“Sharon wonders if Adam’s proposal is really a knee-jerk reaction to his failure to re-establish his family unit with Chelsea,” Griffith admitted.

Loading...

The thing is, since Adam’s return, Sharon has felt the chemistry she still shares with Adam. Sure, she tried to deny it and continue her relationship with Rey, but eventually, things fell apart for them, and they broke up. Even though she’s single, and they slept together, Sharon has not had any plans to reunite with Adam despite their strong connection.

“Adam does his best to convince Sharon that they belong together because she truly understands him. Now she’s faced with a tough decision, knowing whatever she decides will permanently change the dynamic of their relationship,” Griffith said.

Depending on what Sharon decides, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola (Sasha Calle) may not be the only ones getting married this month.