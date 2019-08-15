Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Dubbed Hypocritical For Private Flight To Ibiza For Meghan’s Birthday

After reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly secretly flew to Ibiza on a private jet to celebrate Meghan’s birthday surfaced, several people are calling them out on it.

TalkRadio host Mike Graham said the royal couple is being hypocritical after they made claims that they want to save the planet, the Express reported.

Graham said that Harry and Meghan were the “world’s most unpopular royal couple,” adding that they have given the royal family a bad name.

The talk show host when on to indicate that it was hypocritical for the couple to tell the world that they are only going to have one more child because they want to save the planet and then take off to Ibiza on a private jet.

He said that people can do what they want, and that included the royal family. But even the royal family should practice what they preach.

“If they are in positions of what I suppose would be regarded as privilege and positions of role models, then maybe there are things they shouldn’t do,” he said.

I just want them to do what they say. If they are telling us to be green and carbon-neutral, they should be too.

The duchess turned 38 on August 4. The Daily Mail reported that Harry and Meghan, along with baby Archie, landed in Ibiza on August 6 and spent six days in a secluded villa to celebrate Meghan’s birthday. Several Met Police bodyguards — paid for by taxpayers — also went with the couple.

Meghan Markle ‘flew to Ibiza on a private jet' with Prince Harry and their son Archie https://t.co/8E4nMdZVCW — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) August 14, 2019

The Daily Mail reported that flights to the island emit 12.5 tons of carbon dioxide, six times the amount of carbon dioxide that a scheduled flight from London would emit.

In addition, the flight came with a hefty price tag. The cost of a private return flight can cost around $48,000, per the Daily Mail.

Graham wasn’t the only one calling out the couple. Former UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn also said it looked bad for the couple.

“This is really, really, really bad PR. It is the kind of ‘do as I say, not as I do’ behaviour that the British public detests,” former UKIP MEP Patrick O’Flynn said, according to the Daily Mail.

Furthermore, Friends of the Earth spokesman Aaron Kiely said Harry often speaks stirring words about saving the environment, but that is not enough, pointing out that the couple could have taken a train and a boat to the island.

“This would have been the perfect opportunity to set an environmental example,” Kiely said.