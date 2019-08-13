‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 10 Preview: Morgan, Grace, And Dwight Go To The Mall

Dwight also runs into trouble with another group in the next episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Channel 4”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the Season 5 return of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers got to see the main group making a very special video to be left at various locations for other people to see. The video showcased the group’s desire to help people. The episode also introduced viewers to a new character called Wes (Colby Hollman) as well as reminded fans of Logan (Matt Frewer) and his group.

Now, in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead, viewers can look forward to a trip to the mall as the main group tries to help a dying man.

The synopsis for Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, as quoted by Coming Soon, is below.

“Morgan and Grace search an abandoned shopping mall for supplies and to fulfill a dying man’s wish but the mission quickly turns to a fight for survival; Dwight’s resolve to be a better man is tested.”

In addition to the mall trip, it appears that Dwight (Austin Amelio) will have plenty of conflicts to deal with in the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead. In addition to having his resolve tested, one of the latest trailer’s for Episode 10 shows Dwight coming into contact with another group.

Another teaser clip for Episode 10 also shows Grace laying on the ground. It is unclear why she wound up on the ground but, considering her concerns about how much radioactivity her body has come into contact with, it may have something to do with that.

In addition to these conflicts, as Fansided points out, Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) is seen at the Lone Oak gas stop. This means that newcomer Wes’ story will likely be explored further in the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead.

You can view both of the Episode 10 clips for Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

As yet, it is unclear what Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) will be searching for at the mall but new images suggest that they will have to deal with plenty of the infected there.

Flickering Myth has also released the new images detailing the group’s trip to the mall in Episode 10 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. These images can be viewed in the gallery below.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on August 18 at 9 p.m.