‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Alicia Is On A Mission To Find Out Who Left That Message On A Tree

Fans already have a wide range of theories detailing who could be leaving the messages.

With the Season 5 return of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is now on a mission to find out who has left a detailed message on a tree. Fans are already speculating on who this person will turn out to be and many theories are developing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Channel 4”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Alicia came across a tree bearing the message, “If you’re reading this it means you’re still here.” Stars and flames decorate the message and Alicia commented on how her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens), would have liked it.

“My mom used to look for the little bit of good every time she went out into the world,” Alicia said in Episode 9.

“She would’ve liked this.”

This immediately got some fans questioning whether or not Madison was actually the one who has written the message. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been ongoing speculation regarding Madison’s fate since she was never seen dying at the Dell Stadium, although the characters in Fear the Walking Dead believe she has perished.

This is not the first time a tree like this has featured in Fear the Walking Dead. As Screen Rant points out, John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) and Dwight (Austin Amelio) have also previously seen a tree with the same message.

Van Redin / AMC

Considering Dwight was one of those who have found a tree with the message, some fans are wondering if his wife, Sherry (Christine Evangelista), is actually the one leaving the messages.

Previously, Dwight had been tracking Sherry across the Fear the Walking Dead landscape until he found a heartbreaking letter that told him to stop looking for her. Since then, Dwight has concentrated on helping the main group. However, fans suspect that Sherry’s fate will be revealed at some point in Fear the Walking Dead.

In addition, there has been some speculation that the new character introduced at the very end of Episode 9 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 could be the person leaving the messages. Wes (Colby Hollman) was introduced as a character who has had an association with Logan (Matt Frewer), the current antagonist in Fear the Walking Dead, in the past. In Episode 9, Logan propositioned Wes regarding the main group, and now, fans are wondering if Wes can be trusted at all, according to Comic Book.

Prior to Logan approaching Wes, viewers discovered that the character was alone and traveling via a motorcycle across the country. Potentially, he could be leaving messages on his way. However, little is known yet about this character, so it is unclear whether or not he would do such a thing.

Regardless of who has left the message, viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if Alicia can uncover the truth.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 10, titled “210 Words Per Minute,” on August 18.