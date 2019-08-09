Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Theo Threatens To Ruin Kyle’s Marriage

The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Theo makes a thinly veiled threat to Kyle, and it could end up ruining Kyle’s marriage to Lola.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Lola’s (Sasha Calle) wedding occurs soon, and Kyle put in overtime to ensure he planned the perfect day for his bride. He used all the skills he’s learned at Jabot to create a dream wedding, and now, all that’s left to do is enjoy it. However, Theo (Tyler Johnson) threatens to bring everything Kyle’s built these last several months tumbling down with a big secret that both men share from Kyle’s time in New York.

Both Lola and Kyle want Summer (Hunter King) at their wedding, but they specifically told her that Theo is not welcome as her plus-one. That does not stop Theo from texting Kyle on his wedding day, according to Kyle actor, Michael Mealor. He explained the plot twist recently to Soap Opera Digest.

“It’s the big day, bro. The end of life as you know it,” reads the text Theo sends Kyle as Kyle prepares to marry Lola.

Somebody who did not know the situation might read that text and think it is not a big deal. However, considering the threats and arguments that Kyle and Theo engaged in these past several weeks, it sounds threatening.

“That can be taken many different ways, and Kyle is leaning toward something a little more ominous,” admitted Mealor. “The text makes Kyle furious and horrified. Theo is pushing the buttons a little too hard. Now it seems he is hiding a grenade and threatening to throw it. All of Kyle’s greatest fears are coming out on what is supposed to be the most special day of his life.”

This Bachelor-ette was definitely a night to remember! Who gets your vote for best fight? Like for Abby and Summer and RT for Kyle and Theo. #YR pic.twitter.com/E8j29LdUpx — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 9, 2019

According to The Inquisitr, Theo does not spill the big news before Kyle and Lola officially get married. He manages to get under Kyle’s skin, though, and Kyle even starts to wonder if he deserves Lola. Perhaps Theo is right that Kyle is faking all the positive changes he made to win Lola’s heart. Is Kyle really the man he says he is?

“That text puts Kyle in a tailspin,” said Mealor.

Instead of enjoying his first moments as a newly married man, Kyle will worry when the other shoe will drop, and it is only a matter of time before Kyle’s big secret comes out. It could end up destroying everything Kyle worked so hard to gain.