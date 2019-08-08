‘Vikings’ Season 6: Andrei Claude Reportedly Joins Cast Lineup As Ganbaatar

Andrei Claude posts images from onset with 'Vikings' to his Instagram account.

As fans anxiously await news on when Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings will premiere, news is starting to emerge regarding a new character. Recently, actor Andrei Claude has been posting to his Instagram account details of this upcoming role.

While there has been no official confirmation from History Channel regarding Claude’s upcoming role in Vikings, the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has him listed as appearing in several episodes of Season 6. It is also listed that his character name is Ganbaatar. However, IMDb can sometimes be an unreliable source for upcoming TV and movie role details so viewers are advised caution regarding this casting detail until an official announcement is made regarding this new character.

While IMDb may be unreliable at times, there is also details of this role on Andrei Claude’s Instagram account. Most recently, he posted an image bearing the Vikings logo and alerts fans that the hit historical drama series is “coming soon.” He also warned viewers to “prepare for the unexpected” regarding Season 6.

This is not the first image detailing Claude’s involvement with Vikings either. There are several images scattered throughout Claude’s Instagram account from his time onset with History Channel’s Vikings. Some images are shots of scenes being prepared or of the crew as they film.

Other images show the gorgeous scenery from Ireland, where Vikings is filmed. unfortunately, though, none of the images show Andrei in costume or give further details about his character or any of the upcoming storylines for Season 6. The only image that alludes to Season 6 involves some people in costume riding horses. It is unclear who these characters are, though, because the image is taken from behind.

As for further details regarding the character Claude plays, there is no news from an official source yet. However, as Behind the Name points out, Ganbaatar is a Mongolian name, which might reveal some information about Claude’s character. As Hirst has previously told The Express, Season 6 of Vikings is set to head to Russia as the Rus people are explored.

Potentially, Ganbaatar could be involved in this storyline as the Mongolians were known to trade with Russia during the Viking Era. However, how this character will affect the upcoming plots and storylines remains to be seen and fans will likely just have to wait until Season 6 airs to find out more about this new character.

Vikings will return to History Channel with Season 6. As yet, no premiere date has been announced. Previously, it has been confirmed that Season 6 will be the final season for Vikings. However, a spinoff series is potentially in negotiations between History Channel and Vikings creator Michael Hirst.