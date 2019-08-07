Kelly Ripa Gets Ready To Send Daughter Lola Consuelos Off To College

The 'LIve! With Kelly and Ryan' star's nest is getting a little emptier.

Kelly Ripa is enjoying her last few weeks with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, still living at home. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan star recently posted a rare photo of her only daughter to Instagram, as previously shared by The Inquisitr, and it’s clear she’s spending quality time with her “favorite daughter” before she leaves the nest.

According to People, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola, is heading to New Tork University in the fall, the same school her older brother Michael attends. Lola’s bio on her private Instagram page indicates that she’s enrolled at NYU Tisch School of the Arts’ Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music and is set to graduate in 2023. The prestigious New York City school offers “professional business and artistic training toward a BFA in Recorded Music,” per the university’s website.

But if you think the convenient NYC locale will keep Lola at her parents’ OPper East Side pad, think again.

On a Live! With Kelly and Ryan episode last year, Ripa detailed a family trip to New Orleans to look at colleges with Lola. When co-host Ryan Seacrest asked her if she’d mind the distance should Lola choose to attend a school in the South, Ripa revealed that her daughter has been looking forward to her future college dorm for a decade.

“Lola wants to go to school in Mars. She used to play ‘dorm.’ From second grade, she’d play ‘college dorm.'”

Kelly Ripa has been vocal about the fact that she didn’t attend college, so she seems excited for her kids to follow their dreams at a top school. Ripa briefly attended Camden County College with the hopes of studying psychology, but dropped out and moved to the Big Apple to pursue acting. It worked out for her.

Still, amid the recent college admissions scandal that involved the children of Hollywood stars Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, Ripa said believes kids must get into elite schools based on their own merits.

“I did not go to college, so I always feel weird saying this,” Ripa said earlier this year, per Entertainment Tonight. “And it’s a tightrope line I walk with my kids all the time because they’ll look at me and be like, ‘But you didn’t go to college.’ But this is all good luck and hard work.”

Ripa did acknowledge that the college testing and admissions process is a “nightmare” and noted that those who have the money to afford a tutor, “already have an advantage.'”

Live! fans have watched Lola Consuelos grow up. In fact, when Ripa first auditioned for what would become Live! With Regis and Kelly, she revealed she was early in her pregnancy with Lola after psychic Char Margolis guessed that she was pregnant with her second child.

Now, with the lazy days of summer winding down and move-in day just a few weeks away, fans of the Ripa-Consuelos family may have to wait to see a snap of Lola’s college life, as the teen is notoriously picky about what she lets her mom post on Instagram.