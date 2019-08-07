Top Paid Stars Of ‘Teen Mom’ & Their Salaries

The MTV reality stars have come a long way from their days as struggling teen moms.

Teen Mom has become one of MTV’s most successful reality TV shows, and the stars of the decade-long franchise have come a long way financially since their 16 and Pregnant days. The stars of the series, which include OG moms Farrah Abraham and Catelynn Lowell, helped spawn a lucrative reality franchise that includes Teen Mom 2, Teen Mom 3, Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant, and Teen Mom: Young Moms Club. And with that comes a fat payday for the once-struggling young mothers. So what do the stars of the Teen Mom franchise make? No more paycheck to paycheck here!

Jenelle Evans

The Teen Mom 2 star originally chronicled on 16 and Pregnant told the Jared and Katie in the Morning Show that she made around half a million dollars off the series—and that was in 2015. At the time, Jenelle Evans said she “wasn’t allowed to discuss” her salary, according to In Touch Weekly. But in June 2019, Jenelle was forced to reveal her salary in a child support case for her now-husband David Eason. Jenelle testified that she earned over $400,000 in 2018 alone “as a participant on a reality TV program,” per court docs obtained by Radar Online. Since Jenelle’s income has undoubtedly increased each season since first starring in Teen Mom 2 in 2011, it’s likely she has made millions over the past decade. Unfortunately for her bank account, MTV stopped filming with Jenelle after her husband allegedly shot their family dog in April of this year.

Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer has also earned her share from the MTV franchise, raking in a whopping $300,000 per season on Teen Mom 2, the show she has starred in since 2011, Radar Online reports. While she’s making bank, Leah’s generous nature has cost her. Last month on her Pressing Pause to Reboot podcast, the reality star revealed that she has given a lot of handouts to her loved ones, per Radar. Leah revealed that she forked over cash for “cars and houses and this and that” for her family so she wouldn’t be seen as “this stuck-up person from a TV show,” and added that she once handed $40,000 to her father Gary Lee Miller, “just to keep [him] around.” Leah also said her generosity with money caused her divorce from ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.

Kailyn Lowry

Longtime Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is also reportedly looped into that $300K+ salary range, but for extra cash, she also hosts a podcast with pal Lindsie Chrisley (Chrisley Knows Best). Kailyn also has a haircare line and she routinely boasts lucrative endorsement deals on social media.

Catelynn Lowell

Catelyn LOwell appeared on all four seasons of Teen Mom and its OG spinoff. Last year, a source told Radar that Catelynn and her now-husband Tyler Baltierra each make $25,000 per episode for Teen Mom OG. The couple also got paid big bucks to appear on VH1’s Couple’s Therapy and they penned a book, Conquering Chaos, in 2015.

Amber Portwood

Way back in 2011, Today reported that Teen Mom veteran Amber Portwood made $140,000 per six-month contract, or $280,000 per year. More recently Radar Online put her at $25,000 per episode—and she shoots a lot of them.

Farrah Abraham

It’s no surprise that Farrah Abraham ranks sky-high on the salary list due to her paychecks from Teen Mom, Couples Therapy, and Single AF. The 28-year-old reality star is estimated to have amassed a $3- $6 million dollar fortune in her decade-long TV career. While Farrah reportedly raked in more than $30,000 per episode when she starred on Teen Mom OG, she made an estimated $27,000 per day when she appeared on season 2 of MTV’s Ex on The Beach, The Blast notes. Farrah reportedly locked down a $300,000 deal for an 11-day taping with ex-boyfriend, Simon Saran, for the reality show last year. She also rakes in a boatload from endorsement and brand deals.

Bristol Palin

Short time Teen Mom star Brostol Palin didn’t come cheap. Bristol, a reality TV veteran whose resume includes Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp and ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, received a whopping $250,000 for the first season of the Teen Mom OG as a replacement for Farrah Abraham last year, a source told Us Weekly. Bristol was also set to receive an additional $50,000 for each option exercised for possible second and third years on the show, buts she quit Teen Mom after one season.