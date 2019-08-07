Kim Kardashian Reports On Japan’s Mori Building Digital Art Museum Epson teamLab Borderless

On August 6, Kim Kardashian hopped on Instagram to show a family photo from their Tokyo trip. Today’s post was yet another look at Japan’s Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless, the world’s first digital art museum that bowed a year ago.

Her latest image showed part of her family taking part in one of the museum’s amazing light displays. Kanye West accompanied his wife and their kids, 6-year-old North — nicknamed Nori — and 3-year-old Saint to absorb this massive space located in Tokyo’s Odaiba district and said to be the Japanese capital’s most Instagrammable spot.

No doubt the queen of all social media was happy to snap away while visiting. Today’s upload was taken in a color-coded room at teamLab Borderless where large floating objects change hues under black lights. Guests who enter the installation known as the Weightless Forest of Resonating Light touch the orbs to make them their color switch to another while causing a chain reaction that lights up more orbs, eventually causing a pathway of similar hues.

Kim, who was dressed casually in black leggings and a tank, had apparently been to this cooler than cool museum earlier in the week with Kanye and Nori. At that time, she and her daughter visited the installation known as the Forest of Resonating Light where the floor and walls are made mirrors while hundreds of lanterns hang from the ceiling.

“Night at the museum in Japan,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned her multi-photo Instagram entry on Monday.

For that particular outing to Tokyo’s much-heralded digital museum, Kim, 38, was garbed in a mini dress featuring a trippy ’60s vibe and slippers probably supplied by the museum. Meanwhile, Kanye rocked a plaid jacket while Nori wore her hair in Princess Leia Star Wars buns.

Since the Mori Building Digital Art Museum: Epson teamLab Borderless is so large, the Kardashian-West crew probably didn’t mind returning to the two floors that make up the huge space. Inside this popular attraction where dozens of light and technology-driven exhibits are ready to entertain as well as teach about why some work they way they do, guests who have the time to stay all day will probably still only see part of the museum. Therefore, many visit more than once.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are frequent visitors to Japan. Late last fall, the couple and their entourage took West’s custom-fitted Boeing 747 to ride in luxury to the Land of the Rising Sun, according to Lonely Planet.

At the time, Kim created an Instagram story so her 121 million followers could tour of the massive flying house before it took off for Tokyo.