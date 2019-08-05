‘Morning Joe’ Says People Need To Stop Funding Donald Trump’s ‘White Supremacist Campaign’

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called for Donald Trump’s supporters to stop contributing to the president’s re-election campaign because those contributions are supporting his “white supremacist campaign.”

In the wake of the two devastating mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, the MSNBC star urged business leaders and Republican supporters to examine their motivation before supporting the president in his re-election bid, according to Fox News.

“His Republican allies on the Hill, also corporations that are supporting Donald Trump’s reelection, also business people who are supporting Donald Trump’s reelection because they might like a tax cut but they don’t care about the racism. They don’t care about the white supremacy,” Scarborough said, condemning them for remaining silent.

But these donors, according to Scarborough, are paving the way for the president to stay in the White House despite his “violent rhetoric,” which the host says leads to violent acts.

The Morning Joe host called for supporters to “stop making fools” of themselves by enabling Trump, who he says has given the “good housekeeping sign of approval” to racists and white nationalists.

Scarborough went on to attack the CEOs of companies who use their money to fund Trump’s campaign, saying that they are supporting the rise of a president who courts white supremacists. He openly wondered whether those companies’ shareholders would support such a move.

“For those of you that are funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note. Because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you. It really is. It’s all on you because you are funding this white supremacist campaign,” he concluded.

Scarborough has faced criticism in the past from people who say that he helped get Trump elected. The two were close at once point, and the host often used his show to give Trump the spotlight in 2016 when he was running for office.

Republicans, you have been warned for years that Trump’s racist, violent language was going to lead to murders. Here is the former head of counterintelligence for the FBI warning you four days BEFORE El Paso. How long will you remain silent out of fear? https://t.co/WEAdPvZyW7 — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 5, 2019

Lately, however, the Morning Joe host has been critical of the president. He has called out the president for his language toward Baltimore and Rep. Elijah Cummings, who he calls “braver” than Trump.

Rolling Stone revealed that Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski decided early on in the campaign that they couldn’t vote for their former friend after hearing Trump attack Muslims and call for them to be banned from entering the country.

However, the two did pay the president a visit in the White House even after Trump signed a travel ban on people from predominantly Muslim countries.