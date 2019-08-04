Diddy & Rumored Boo Lori Harvey Display Major PDA While Spending Time In Italy With Her Family

Diddy and Lori Harvey’s relationship is reportedly getting more serious as new photos of the rumored couple surfaces.

The mogul and the model have been romantically linked since being spotted together in New York City in July, as The Inquisitr previously reported. The couple’s sighting further sparked the reports that the two were an item.

OK! stated that the two were spotted again while overseas on Saturday, August 3. The two joined Lori’s stepfather Steve Harvey and her mother Marjorie on a family vacation and the four of them got together to enjoy dining and each other’s company. Lori and Diddy were reportedly engaging in major PDA during the outing as the two were shown hugging and caressing one another as the couple laughed with her parents.

While neither Lori nor Diddy shared photos of themselves together during the outing, Diddy did confirm that he is in Italy with the Harveys. The Bad Boy CEO reportedly posted a photo with Marjorie at a separate luncheon in Italy during the weekend. Both Diddy and Marjorie posted footage from the luncheon on their respective Instagram pages.

The photos of Diddy and Lori has been reposted on various social media pages. The Shade Room posted the footage on Instagram on Sunday and many Instagram users commented on the rumored couple’s desire to publicly show affection to each other.

“Yikes! What about Lori’s memorial posts to Kim Porter? This is a mess, I know it when I see it,” one follower wrote, referencing Lori’s tribute on Instagram to Diddy’s ex and mother of three of his children.

“Diddy basically dating his daughter,” another follower wrote regarding Diddy, 49 and Lori, 24.

Diddy and Lori began to spark rumors that they were dating back in March. The two were seen getting cozy at a party, though Lori has denied they are a couple. The runway model previously dated Diddy’s son Justin, 25, which some commenters pointed out under the photos of the alleged couple.

“This is the real definition of ‘if you break my heart, I go date your father,”‘ one follower wrote regarding the pair’s rumored union.

According to TMZ, Diddy has also denied that he is in a relationship with Lori. Although both parties have expressed that they are not involved with each other, their spotting in NYC hinted that there could possibly be something more. The two wore matching outfits as they were seen together and were seemingly happy to be in each other’s company.