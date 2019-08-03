Donald Trump Must Be Removed Before 2020, Says Political Writer, ‘White Nationalist’ Presidency ‘Untenable’

In an MSNBC interview, journalist Jamil Smith called for Donald Trump to be removed, saying Trump's 'racism is a national emergency.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, President Donald Trump has launched a series of Twitter attacks on the city of Baltimore and longtime Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings that have repeatedly been blasted as racist. After a report that an intruder attempted to gain entrance to Cummings’ home last weekend, Trump took to Twitter to seemingly mock the House Ways and Means Committee chair.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed,” Trump wrote on his Twitter feed. “Too bad!

Trump later claimed the tweet was not meant to mock Cummings, claiming that he was not trying to be a “wise guy” with the apparently taunting tweet, according to CNN.

The latest attack by Trump against Cummings, who is African American, was just one reason that political journalist Jamil Smith, a senior writer for Rolling Stone magazine, said in a Friday interview that waiting for the 2020 election to remove Trump from office was too long. He called Trump’s continued presence in the country’s top executive position “untenable,” as quoted by Raw Story.

In an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, Smith described Trump as a “white nationalist president” and suggested that it’s dangerous to have him in charge when “white supremacist violence” is a major threat.

“How can you stand idle and say we’re going to wait for the voters to take him out in 2020?” Smith added.

"In a country where white supremacist violence is amongst the top terroristic threats, it's really dangerous to have a white-nationalist president." –@JamilSmith on Trump's tweets mocking burglary attempt at Rep. Cummings home pic.twitter.com/8Xf5LqV4Wb — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) August 2, 2019

The United States has seen a steady rise in violent terrorism by white supremacists in recent years, as CBS News has documented. But Trump himself said earlier this year that he did not believe that white supremacist violence represented a significant threat, attributing the rise in racist and anti-Semitic attacks to “a small group of people that have very, very, serious problems.”

A 2017 study of domestic terrorism attacks by The Center for Investigative Reporting found that “far-right plots and attacks outnumber Islamist incidents by almost 2 to 1.”

In an essay published by Rolling Stone this week, Smith warned that “Trump’s racism is a national emergency,” and that Democrats in Congress appear unable to understand the “danger” posed by the president and his supposed white nationalism.

“It is impossible not to conclude that the presidency is too powerful for someone as racist as Donald Trump,” Smith wrote in his Rolling Stone essay.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

In the Rolling Stone essay, Smith also called the failure of Democrats in the House to initiate impeachment proceedings against Trump, “an insult to African American voters, in particular, the Democrats’ most faithful and consistent constituency.”