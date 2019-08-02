Donald Trump Is The ‘Most Politician-y Person We’ve Ever Seen In Government,’ Says Justin Amash

Former Republican and outspoken Donald Trump critic Justin Amash recently took to Twitter to attack the president for his recent deal for a two-year budget and debt ceiling reached with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Although Amash has spoken out against the deal before, his recent criticism is a direct response to Trump’s comment to Republicans worried about the deficit that “there is always plenty of time to cut.”

“Same message we hear from the GOP establishment every time: Spend now. Cut later,” Amash tweeted.

“Donald Trump is the most politician-y person we’ve ever seen in government. It’s like the establishment created him in a laboratory to help promote their BS.”

Just a few hours later, Amash again took to Twitter to continue his attack and suggest that the Grand Old Party (GOP) used to hate Trump. But he claims that they ultimately realized that Trump’s “shameless” and “unprincipled” nature is useful for their political goals. Despite Trump’s use, Amash claims congressional Republicans are not happy with the president behind the scenes.

“Conservatives in Congress are the ones privately horrified,” he tweeted.

Per The Hill, the deal passed the Senate Friday through a 62-28 vote and will now hit Trump’s desk.

Amash, a libertarian-leaning independent, was the first member of the GOP to call for Trump’s impeachment. After voicing this support and subsequently being attacked by Trump and other Republicans — as well as losing donor support — he left the Republican Party and became in independent.

The 23 GOP senators who opposed Trump's budget deal https://t.co/a8DTVz81dy pic.twitter.com/g2WXej2iYr — The Hill (@thehill) August 2, 2019

Loading...

But as The Inquisitr reported, Amash’s break with the party was reportedly a long time in the making. In author Tim Alberta’s book called American Carnage: On the Front Lines of the Republican Civil War and the Rise of President Trump, Amash revealed his growing displeasure with the direction of the GOP.

The 39-year-old Michigan Representative said that Trump’s “superpower” is his ability to shamelessly lie to the American people. He also noted that many of his former Republican allies are “lying through their teeth” to protect the president.

“They believe in a cosmic battle between the right and the left, good and evil, and they think any criticism of Trump is helping the other side,” Amash said, per Reason.

During his op-ed for The Washington Post, in which he announced his departure from the Republican Party, Amash suggested that Congress has become a “partisan death spiral” thanks to hyperpartisan politics. He claims that most people in Congress cast votes based on towing the party line instead of via a deliberative, thoughtful process.