Poll Says Almost Half Of Independents Think The Democratic Party Leans Too Far Left

The poll came amid the growing fight between liberal and moderate Democratic presidential candidates.

A new poll revealed that a large number of independent voters believe the Democratic party is traveling too far to the left, according to The Hill.

The poll, conducted by Hill-HarrisX, indicated that 48 percent of independents believe Democrats are moving too far left. Only 20 percent of Democrats agreed, while 68 percent of Republicans felt the same way.

In contrast, independents only felt that 33 percent of Republicans were straying too far to the right. A nearly identical number between Republicans and Democrats, at 67 percent each, felt their party leanings were “just about right.”

Registered voters in the 65-plus age range overwhelmingly thought the Democratic party was going too far left, with 61 percent. Only 38 percent of those in the 18-34 age range felt the same.

The survey was conducted between July 29 and July 30, with 1,002 respondents offering their opinion. The poll included a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

The poll comes as a large field of Democratic presidential candidates face off on the debate stage in Detroit, Michigan during the second round of debates — the latest of which are being hosted by CNN.

On Tuesday night, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who based on policy proposals is one of the Democratic hopefuls staying in the far-left lane alongside Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, challenged her more moderate opponents.

That was especially true on topics like Medicare for All, which former Rep. John Delaney — a Democratic candidate closer to the center of the aisle — wrote off as “fairy tale economics.”

Unphased, Warren blasted Delaney and others who weren’t on board with the controversial healthcare plan that would likely involve a tax hike on America’s middle-class.

“I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for,” Warren clapped back at Delaney.

Elizabeth Warren with her line of the night in a zinger against John Delaney.

Fireworks between the two branches of the Democratic party continued throughout the night, with moderate candidates consistently countering Sanders and Warren over the viability of offering free college and healthcare to all Americans.

Night two of the Democratic presidential debates will feature heavy-hitters such as former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Kamala Harris, who scored headlines after the first debates in June for sparring with Biden over his civil rights voting record.

The importance of independent voters is something that politicians on both sides of the political aisle are likely aware of, as a recent Pew Research Center report showed that nearly 40 percent of American voters identify as independents.