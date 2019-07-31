Beyonce Reportedly In Cahoots With Disney To Make More Projects After ‘Lion King’ Remake Banks $1 Billion

As Disney’s The Lion King remake banks its first $1 billion, becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2019, it has been reported that the entertainment company is looking to bring in one of its main voice actors, Beyonce, to make more projects in the future, reported The Daily Mail.

The singer starred in the film as Nala, alongside other famous names, including Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar and Seth Rogen as Pumbaa.

According to an insider report given to The Sun, “Beyonce’s deal with Disney for The Lion King was one of the biggest it has done to date. Now they want to expand it by giving her free reign to create her own movies under the Disney umbrella.”

The insider went on to reveal that the R&B hitmaker has already begun producing projects with her own entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment. The insider added that Disney bosses would like her to partner with them in a deal that would ultimately make her millions.

In addition to starring as the voice of Nala in the beloved movie, the 37-year-old also featured on the soundtrack of The Lion King remake and even made her own album related to the film, called The Lion King: The Gift. The latter album features her husband, Jay Z, her daughter, Blue Ivy, and fellow singers Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar. The album also includes a host of Afrobeat artists from Nigeria and Ghana.

The Inquisitr reported last month that fans of the “Formation” singer were surprised to see her 7-year-old daughter featured in the music video for the song “Spirit,” one of the 14 tracks on The Lion King: The Gift. The video featured stunning backdrops to the distinctive sounds of the track and included dancers dressed in shades of yellow, green and blue.

Beyonce spoke about her intentions with the new album and explained what she aimed to create with it during an interview with Good Morning America.