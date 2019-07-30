AMC Confirms ‘The Walking Dead’ In Stronger Position To Dominate Now That ‘Game Of Thrones’ Is Gone

AMC boss David Madden believes that 'The Walking Dead' still has plenty of life in it yet.

With AMC’s The Walking Dead heading towards its tenth season, its companion series getting renewed for a sixth season, and a new spinoff series starting production, the network announced that the franchise will not end any time soon.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Even though the comic book series on which The Walking Dead is based, recently — and surprisingly — ended, AMC assures fans of the television series that they have no such plans to wrap anything up on their end just yet. According to Digital Spy, AMC boss David Madden has confirmed that the network plans to continue the franchise for the foreseeable future.

Ratings have been dropping slightly in recent years. However, Madden also stated during the Television Critics Association press tour on Thursday that The Walking Dead will now be in a better position since HBO’s juggernaut epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, ended earlier this year.

“Once Game of Thrones is technically off the air, it’s the No. 2 show on TV,” Madden told The Wrap.

“You don’t sneeze at it being No. 2 out of the three billion shows that are on TV.”

While the network appears ready to continue to power ahead with the Walking Dead franchise, there was some initial concern that viewers would drop away after Andrew Lincoln, who played the main character, Rick Grimes, left the series. However, the overall dropoff in viewership in the episode after Lincoln’s departure has equated to roughly 1 percent.

“That, we thought, was stunningly strong in terms of a hold,” Madden said.

AMC

As for how long the original franchise will continue, that question still remains open-ended.

“I’m not saying the show will go 20 seasons, but I’m not saying it won’t,” also stated.

Along with AMC’s original series, there is also a spinoff series called Fear the Walking Dead that has recently been renewed for a sixth season, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. In addition, a new spinoff series is also currently in production. Alongside the various TV series, AMC also has at least one Walking Dead movie in production. This movie, originally stated to be a part of a trio of movies, will delve into what happened to Rick Grimes after he was taken away by Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) following an explosion at the bridge in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead premieres on AMC on October 6.