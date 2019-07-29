Jennifer Aniston Holds Hands With Ex-Husband Justin Theroux As They Say Goodbye To Their Beloved Dog

Jennifer Aniston and her former husband, Justin Theroux, reunited this week for a very special reason.

According to Hollywood Life, Justin Theroux took to his Instagram account to honor the life of their beloved dog, Dolly, whom he shared with Jennifer Aniston.

The dog passed away at the age of 14 this week, and the pair mourned the loss of their friend and companion in a sweet ceremony, where they held hands and honored her life.

Aniston reportedly adopted the dog back in 2005, and she became a huge part of her family. In his Instagram post, Theroux revealed that Dolly’s family all gathered to say their goodbyes.

The pair’s longtime and loyal friends took to the comment section of the sweet memorial post to leave their own well-wishes and condolences over the dog’s passing.

Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Martha Hunt, Trudie Styler, Amy Sedaris, Samantha Ronson, Damon Lindelof, Whitney Cummings, and more stars all posted sweet messages to Justin and Jen as they continue to work through their grief together as friends and the two people who loved the animal the most.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split back in 2017 much to the shock of her fans.

Sources later told Us Weekly that the former Friends star was using therapy in order to help her get over Justin and move forward with her life.

“She’s doing her thing exactly the way she wants to do it and really enjoying life,” an insider revealed, adding that Aniston “believes that whatever her path is, it will present itself the way it should,” and that she’s “all about taking care of herself.”

Last year, Jen opened up about her divorce and the rumors that she was completely heartbroken and devastated over not having any children, claiming that the allegations themselves were hurtful and disrespectful to her and whoever her partner may be at the time.

“First, with all due respect, I’m not heartbroken. And second, those are reckless assumptions. No one knows what’s going on behind closed doors. No one considers how sensitive that might be for my partner and me. They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally,” Jen stated.

Meanwhile, it seems that Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux still have a mutual love and respect for one another following their divorce and proved that this week when they said goodbye to their beloved pet.