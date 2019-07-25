‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Victoria Makes A Shocking Proposal To Phyllis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 26 bring a demand from Victor for Chelsea. Plus, Rey is ready to know once and for all what is going on with Sharon and Adam, and Victoria wants to team up with the most unexpected person.

Victor (Eric Braeden) handles unfinished business, according to SheKnows Soaps. He loves his grandchildren, and there’s one grandson that Victor would like to see more of — Connor. Victor summons Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and he demands she bring Connor to live in Genoa City. Of course, Chelsea desperately wants to keep her son away from Adam, and she believes that Connor is safe with his grandma Anita (Catherine Bach). Victor isn’t so sure, especially considering how easily Anita can be bought. The con woman will do almost anything for a price, and that anything could include giving up her grandson to Adam. However, Chelsea knows best, and she’s keeping Connor out of town for now.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) wants answers about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) bond with Adam (Mark Grossman). Unfortunately for Sharon, Rey is still obviously hurt by Mia’s (Noemi Gonzalez) actions. He compares Sharon helping Adam out to Mia falling in love with both Rey and Arturo (Jason Canela). (To be honest, that shoe actually fits Sharon since she’s loved both Nick [Joshua Morrow] and Adam who are brothers). Sharon doesn’t take too kindly to that comparison, and she does not think they can continue forward while having the same fight about Adam all the time. Rey agrees with Sharon, and he packs up his stuff to move to the Genoa City Athletic Club. According to The Inquisitr, this fight might be the final nail in the coffin for Sharon and Rey’s troubled relationship.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) considers an intriguing proposition from Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Victoria wants to team up with Phyllis to bring down Adam once and for all. It’s been a busy time of making deals for Phyllis considering she just made a deal with Abby (Melissa Ordway) to expand Society into the new Grand Phoenix hotel. Although in the past Victoria has nothing but disdain for Phyllis, she’s ready to put their differences aside to work toward a common goal.

Victoria pushes Phyllis and mentions Phyllis’s company Summertime Inc. While Phyllis tries to play dumb, Victoria’s information gets to her, and ultimately the two former foes hammer out a deal to team up against Adam. Victoria might be making a mistake in trusting Phyllis, though.