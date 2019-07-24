Lori Loughlin And Felicity Huffman Are Not Starring In Lifetime’s ‘College Admissions Scandal’ Movie

It was reported earlier on Wednesday, per The Inquisitr, that Lifetime is planning a movie about the college admissions scandal that made news earlier this year. The movie, which is expected to be titled simply College Admissions Scandal, will debut in the fall.

However, one report states that the two famous actresses who were charged in the scandal, Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, will not be appearing in the film as themselves.

Per The Blast, the two actresses “are not being considered” to play themselves in the upcoming Lifetime movie. This is perhaps not surprising, as both women’s cases are currently pending. Huffman has already pled guilty and is awaiting sentencing, while Loughlin has pled not guilty and is awaiting trial. Defendants in high-profile crime stories aren’t known for participating in dramatizations of their own alleged crimes, while the cases are still pending.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour this week that it has “fast-tracked” the admissions scandal movie project, as the network is known for doing. No casting has yet been announced for the project, which is being directed by Adam Salky, a director known for documentaries, TV episodes and short films, as well as the 2015 Sarah Silverman movie I Smile Back.

“College Admissions Scandal will follow two wealthy mothers who share an obsession with getting their teenagers into the best possible college,” the description says, without mentioning either of the well-known actresses by name.

“When charismatic college admissions consultant Rick Singer offers a side door into the prestigious institutions of their dreams, they willingly partake with visions of coveted acceptance letters in their heads.”

The announcement doesn’t specifically confirm that the two mothers depicted in the movie are Huffman and Loughlin, as they’re not mentioned specifically.

The network is planning a follow-up docu-series to Surviving R. Kelly centering on the multi-millionaire and convicted pedophile, as well as a film called College Admissions Scandal. (via @toofab)https://t.co/VulSfrPbl8 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 24, 2019

In addition to that project, Annapurna Pictures is reportedly working on a mini-series about the admissions scandal, although the Lifetime project is only a standalone movie. The Annapurna project is based on Accepted, an upcoming book about the scandal by writers Melissa Korn and Jennifer Levitz.

Huffman, since the scandal, has appeared as prosecutor Linda Fairstein in the highly-regarded Netflix docudrama When They See Us and is scheduled to appear early next month in a comedy movie called Otherhood, also for Netflix. Loughlin, however, was dropped from her high profile work by both Fuller House and the Hallmark Channel.

Loughlin’s husband, designer Mossimo Giannulli, was charged in the case, although Huffman’s husband, actor William H. Macy, was not.