Dog The Bounty Hunter Shares Touching Tribute To Beth Chapman A Month After Her Death: ‘My Baby’

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman posted a touching tribute to his wife, Beth, who passed away last month at the age of 51, Yahoo News reports. He captioned it “My Baby.”

Beth Chapman had battled lung cancer years ago, but beat it, only to be diagnosed again with cancer in 2017. This time, it was Stage II throat cancer. As People reports, she eschewed chemotherapy and other, more traditional cancer treatments in favor of alternative therapies.

Days before she died, she was rushed to the hospital due to a choking-related issue, where she was placed in a medically-induced coma. Then, on June 26, Duane announced that his beloved wife had died.

“It’s 5:32 [a.m.] in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Duane wrote at the time.

Though she’d been battling cancer, even until the end, Beth was doing what she did best: hunting down fugitives from the law. Having made a name for herself on Dog The Bounty Hunter chasing fugitives, along with her family and the rest of her team in Hawaii, Beth and Duane and her team were brought back for the WGN America series, Dog’s Most Wanted. This time, they hunted fugitives all across the country.

In Duane’s Instagram post, Beth could be seen smiling and looking at the camera.

Among the comments from fans and well-wishers was one from none other than Duane and Beth’s daughter-in-law, Jamie Chapman, who is married to Duane’s son, and Beth’s stepson, Leland Chapman.

Loading...

“I miss her so much,” she wrote.

Since Beth’s death, her family has been keeping busy. There have been two memorial services, the first of which was in Hawaii and, in keeping with traditional Hawaiian burial customs, mourners threw flowers into the water and paddled out into the ocean on kayaks. A second memorial service was held at a Denver, Colorado church; the family had roots in Colorado and spent their time split between there and Hawaii.

Duane and his team have also gotten back to busy bounty hunting, filming scenes for their new show. As reported by The Inquisitr, Leland even suffered a bad knee injury subduing a fugitive, an injury that will have him out of commission for at least six weeks.

It remains unclear, as of this writing, when Dog’s Most Wanted will premiere on WGN America.