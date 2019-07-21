Lori Loughlin And Olivia Jade Are Reportedly Not Close But Starting To Get Along Better

Now that the initial shock of the college admissions scandal has somewhat passed, the dynamic between Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade is improving a little.

Former Full House actress Lori Loughlin used to have a squeaky clean reputation and was a beloved and successful Hollywood actress. Even later in life, her career continued to prosper. Then the college admissions scandal happened. The college admissions scandal, otherwise known as Operation Varsity Blues, is one of the biggest and most high profile cheating scandals this nation has seen in a long time. Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were two of the many celebrities and influential people that were accused of using cheating and bribery to get their children into college, according to Yahoo! News.

Loughlin and her husband reportedly paid $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, into the University of Southern California. To make matters worse, they also have been accused of presenting their daughters as crew recruits, despite the fact that neither daughter was ever involved with the sport.

Olivia Jade is a 19-year-old YouTube star who makes videos about everything from makeup and fashion to college life. She also secured several big-name branding deals, including Sephora and TRESemmé. Once the news of the scandal officially broke this past spring, she faced so much online backlash that she has gone silent on social media since. She hasn’t posted a single video or photo in four months.

Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade Are Reportedly Talking But Are 'Far From Being Close' Again https://t.co/xldYTL6POo — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) July 20, 2019

Not only was the teen’s career basically ruined as the result of the scandal and she lost all her sponsorships, but her family life hasn’t been great either. Jade reportedly blamed her parents for ruining her career and was especially angry at her famous mother whom she was previously quite close to.

An insider close to Loughlin recently shared that Loughlin and Jade are still “far from being close” but that their relationship is beginning to improve now that the initial shock of the scandal has somewhat worn off.

“Things are better than they were. Time is helping to heal,” an insider said of the dynamic between Loughlin and Jade now.

Jade is not currently living with her parents and moved out of their Bel-Air mansion in May, according to People. At the time, a source said that things were simply too stressful at home due to the paparazzi.