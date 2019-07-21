Tom Brady Shares Sweet Picture Of Make-Up Free Gisele Bundchen To Celebrate Her Birthday

Tom Brady is giving his wife the MVP treatment on her birthday.

The New England Patriots quarterback took to Instagram to pay tribute to Gisele Bundchen on her 39th birthday, posting a sweet picture of the supermodel in all her make-up free beauty.

“Happy Birthday Mamai!” Brady wrote, then switching to his wife’s native Portuguese to add, “You are the light that illuminates our days!!! We love you so much!!”

The snap was a huge hit with Tom’s followers, prompting plenty of birthday wishes for the Brazilian beauty.

As Us Weekly noted, Gisele was celebrating her birthday along with twin sister Patricia, who also got a sweet birthday message from Gisele on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my other half! Today separated physically, but always connected at heart. I miss you so much. I wish you all the love and happiness in the world! I love you!” Gisele wrote on the picture she shared of the two.

Gisele and Tom and the rest of the family were celebrating with a getaway in Costa Rica, enjoying the last days of summer before Tom and the New England Patriots start their Super Bowl defense. The team’s training camp opens on Thursday, with the team meeting in Massachusetts — a long way from tropical Costa Rica. Though he will be turning 42 in just a few days, Brady is still playing at a top level and just led the Patriots to the team’s — and his — sixth Super Bowl title. The Patriots come into the season as favorites to return.

Gisele Bundchen published a book last year called Lessons that opened up about the couple’s marriage, including her struggle with panic attacks including one that led her to contemplate suicide. As USA Today noted, the book also delved into her husband’s other love — football.

“I never seen someone love something as much as he loves football, and it makes me happy,” Bündchen said during a promotional trip to Good Morning America, via USA Today.

Brady has already made it clear that he plans to play until he’s 45, even though Gisele would like him to already be done.

“If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today,” Brady said in January 2018, via the Washington Post.

While Gisele Bundchen may not get her wish just yet, but her 42nd birthday she will likely be celebrating with a retire — unless Tom decides to go back on his plans and keep playing beyond 45.