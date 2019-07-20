Tristan Thompson Posts Photo With His ‘Twin’ True After Khloe Kardashian Shares That She Doesn’t Hate Him

Tristan Thompson posted a moment with him and his baby girl True.

The ex and baby daddy of Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of himself and True with his 3 million Instagram followers. In the snap, Tristan and True are sitting in what seems to be a gym and are with other tots, according to the photo. Tristan and True are both looking away from the camera as True has her small foot on a multi-colored ball. Tristan has on long socks and black athleisure as he plays with his daughter. In the caption, Tristan refers to True as his “twin” as the two look eerily similar in the post.

At the time of writing, the photo of the father-daughter duo received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 20 comments from Tristan’s followers.

“Twins for real,” one follower wrote.

“Baby trueeee!!!” another follower exclaimed.

The photo also caught the attention of Tristan’s former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James. The now-Lakers player wrote “FACTS” under Tristan’s page in agreement with his comments that he and True are seemingly doppelgangers.

Tristan sharing a photo of he and True together comes just weeks after the NBA star was under scrutiny for his role as a parent. The Inquisitr previously shared that the father of two was criticized by his ex and first baby mama Jordan Craig.Hollywood Life reported back in June that a source close to Jordan said that the blogger feels she is raising their son, Prince, alone. Jordan is also reportedly, “not surprised” that Tristan isn’t as involved in True’s life since he and Khloe broke up back in February.

Despite claims that he has been absent in his children’s life, Khloe reportedly has nothing but positive things to say about Tristan’s relationship with True. Hollywood Life reports that the Revenge Body host responded to an Instagram screenshot that was created by user freakymarko2. The screenshot was a side-by-side photo of Tristan and True and the Instagram user claimed that despite Khloe’s alleged “hate” for Tristan, True is beginning to have more and more of his features.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual,” she wrote, adding “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

Why Khloe is coming out swinging to defend Tristan after someone mentioned their daughter (via @toofab)https://t.co/54tBN4kfqH — TMZ (@TMZ) July 18, 2019

Fans of Tristan Thompson can follow him on Instagram.