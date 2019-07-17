Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale’s Mansion Home Gets A $10 Million Price Cut

According to Yahoo, Gwen Stefani’s Beverly Hills mansion — that she lived in with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — is for sale and has had a huge price cut.

“[Gwen] has relisted her hilltop mansion, known as The Summit, this time for $25 million with Jade Mills of Jade Mills Estates. That’s $10 million less than the $35 million price tag she’d previously placed on the home in January 2017, when it was listed with Stephen Shapiro of Westside Estate Agency,” Yahoo report.

The pair purchased the home back in 2006 when they were married. In 2016, they divorced after 14 years of marriage.

“The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath residence has Hollywood ties that go back even further than Stefani’s tenure.”

The place also boasts 10 bathrooms, an infinity-edge swimming pool, and a lighted tennis court.

“The more than 15,000 square feet of interiors include a formal dining room, a theater room, a gym, and two offices. Streaked-stone cladding surrounds the three fireplaces,” the Los Angeles Times noted.

Yahoo has shared photos of what the dream home looks like inside, and it’s pretty spectacular.

The stripey black-and-white decor in the kitchen was designed by Kelly Wearstler and is very to true to Stefani’s ska roots. The aesthetic is similar to her current Las Vegas show poster.

Since splitting with Rossdale, Stefani has found love in country music artist Blake Shelton. They both appear to be very happy together and seem to always be in the tabloids due to the public’s interest in the couple.

Rossdale is the father of Gwen’s three sons — Kingston Rossdale, Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale, and Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale. Before he dated Stefani, Gavin had a daughter, Daisy Lowe, who is a fashion model.

According to Extra TV, Rossdale is now dating a young model, Natalie Golba, who is 26 years of age.

Gwen rose to fame in the 1990s as the lead singer of No Doubt. In the 2000s, the band went on a break, which led her to kickstart a solo career that became very successful.

No Doubt released six studio albums — No Doubt, The Beacon Street Collection, Tragic Kingdom, Return of Saturn, Rock Steady, and Push and Shove. Their latest was released in 2012.

As a solo artist, Gwen has released four studio albums since 2004 — Love. Angel. Music. Baby., The Sweet Escape, This Is What The Truth Feels Like, and You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

Gavin’s career began as the lead vocalist of British band Bush. In 1994, they released their debut album, Sixteen Stone. Since then, they have released six more studio albums — Razorblade Suitcase, The Science of Things, Golden State, The Sea of Memories, Man on the Run, and Black and White Rainbows.