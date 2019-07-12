Andrew Yang Is The Only 2020 Presidential Candidate Accepting Bitcoin Donations

As President Donald Trump denounces Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in favor of the U.S. dollar and supporters denounce his lack of vision and blame Jared Kushner, per The Inquisitr, presidential candidate Andrew Yang is accepting Bitcoin donations to his campaign and looking to the cryptocurrency’s future potential.

In addition to donations, per Reclaim The Net, Yang’s policy page says his platform would push for clear guidelines from the federal government as to how the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets are treated and regulated.

“A national framework for regulating these assets has failed to emerge, with several federal agencies claiming conflicting jurisdictions,” the page reads. “At the same time, states have come up with a patchwork of varying regulations that make it difficult for the U.S. cryptocurrency markets to compete with those in other jurisdictions, especially China and Europe.”

Although Yang reportedly doesn’t own any cryptocurrencies, he invests in at least one vehicle with crypto holdings.

“We are happy to see that Mr. Yang is taking the issues facing cryptocurrency developers and users seriously,” said Neeraj Agrawal, director of communications for Coin Center. “He has identified the most pressing issues affecting this technology and seems have come to the right conclusions on how to best address them.”

2% in latest NBC/WSJ poll good for 6th place https://t.co/QzVCXgGTc9 ???????????? — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) July 11, 2019

As for Trump, his outspoken Bitcoin fans have derided his recent comments. Social media platform Gab blasted the decision as part of the “Kushner Presidency,” and conservative media personality Mike Cernovich tweeted that Trump’s comment a “major mistake.”

Others, such as Brian Armstrong, CEO and co-founder of digital currency exchange Coinbase, were simply happy that a sitting U.S. president acknowledged cryptocurrency at all and chalked the comments up to a win.

As of now, it’s not clear how Trump’s criticisms of Bitcoin will affect cryptocurrency policy — if at all.

As for Yang, a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll puts him at 2 percent with Beto O’Rourke. Yang has already met the donor requirements for the fall debates and now needs 3 percent support in four approved polls. According to MSNBC, he is expected to hit these numbers, meaning he will likely be appearing in the remaining July, September, and October debates.

Per The Inquisitr, Yang is a long-shot candidate that has earned a degree of campaign success that has surprised many in Washington. He recently ended this year’s second quarter with $2.8 million, 99.6 percent of which came from small donations of less than $200, according to his campaign.

Along with Jay Inslee, Yang is the only 2020 candidate with zero money from outside sources.