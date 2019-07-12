Distraught Dog The Bounty Hunter Reveals He’s Lost 17 Pounds Since Wife Beth’s Death: ‘I Can’t Eat’

Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed this week that he has been distraught since the death of wife Beth, saying in a new interview that he has lost close to 20 pounds and now has to force himself to eat.

Duane Chapman has spent the days since Beth’s death sharing memories with fans and carrying out his wife’s last wishes, including putting together a heartbreaking memorial service in Hawaii. As he now plans her funeral, Duane told Entertainment Tonight that he is having a difficult time going on with life.

“I’ve lost 17 pounds in about two weeks. I need to bulk up again. But I can’t eat. Two bites, I’m full,” the reality television star said. “So I gotta force-feed myself like I force-fed her.”

Chapman added that he has never been through something like this and isn’t quite sure how to handle it.

“In a new experience that you have, you don’t know how you’re doing because you’ve never experience it,” he said. “I have a lot of people that depend on me. All my supervisors said, ‘Dog, it’s time you man up.’ So I’m trying to man up.”

Beth Chapman endured a long battle with throat cancer, and in late June, she was rushed to Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She died four days later at the age of 51.

Dog the Bounty Hunter said he was by his wife’s side the entire time, and got so used to being there to comfort her that he still wakes up in the middle of the night, imagining he sees her.

The many days in the hospital as she slowly slipped away have left lingering pain for Duane Chapman.

“I wake up to always touch her, especially when she was sick I’d have to wake up a few times when she stopped breathing. I couldn’t hear it no more,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “And she’s laying and I’m like, ‘You are not dying like that. I will not let you die.’ So I’m so used to that that I don’t sleep solid anymore.”

But Duane said his wife told him “let me go” in her final moments. As ABC News noted, the message helped Duane come to peace with the fact that it was his wife’s time.

Beth’s death was met with an outpouring of support from fans, with many reaching out directly to Duane to offer their condolences.