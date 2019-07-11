Nathan Griffith’s Sister Speaks Out About Jenelle Evans, Says Things Have Been ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

Last week, Jenelle Evans had custody of her children returned to her after they removed from her care back in May. The former reality television show star and her husband, David Eason, were in and out of court over the weeks trying to regain custody. Three of the kids were returned to the couple’s care including Jenelle’s son Kaiser who she shares with Nathan Griffith. Now, Nathan’s sister Heather Griffith is speaking out to Hollywood Life about the situation and explains that she thinks things have been “exaggerated” and “blown out of proportion.”

“I think a lot of things have been exaggerated and blown out of proportion. I don’t see Jenelle as an unfit parent or someone that doesn’t love her kids.”

Heather explained that she has “gotten to know” Jenelle over the past few months and further talked about the situation.

“I don’t see her as this horrible, vindictive person that she’s constantly being played out to be. I think she is just constantly under attack and I don’t think that she’s unfit as a parent.”

Heather stressed that she can never “be in” Jenelle’s corner, but that she wants to ensure the mother of her nephew gets a “fair fight.” She claims that Nathan isn’t exactly happy that the two women are communicating, but she says she is supportive of her brother.

Since regaining custody of her kids, Jenelle has been sharing pictures to social media showing the kids spending time in the backyard pool and also out on a boat with the couple. Most recently, Jenelle took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her son’s pre-k graduation.

Jenelle was introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Jenelle found out she was pregnant with her oldest son, Jace. Jenelle’s mother Barbara has had custody of her son for most of his life, but Jenelle maintains visitation with him.

Jenelle’s son Kaiser lived with his father during the custody hearings, but has since returned to her care. She also has a 2-year-old daughter she shares with her husband. When custody was removed from the couple, their daughter was placed in the care of Jenelle’s mother, Barbara. David’s daughter was also living with the couple and placed back in their care following the dismissal of the case.

Now that she is no longer on Teen Mom 2, Jenelle has talked about ways she plans to make money. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenelle’s makeup line is reportedly set to launch in September.