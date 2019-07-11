‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Finds Out About Beth After Wedding Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) will soon find out that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually her daughter Beth. Executive producer, Brad Bell, teased that Hope is going to be reunited with her baby before long, per Soap Central.

It appears as if Hope and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will tie the knot next week. After coaching Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) to propose to Hope as if it was his own idea, Hope finally agreed to be his wife. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, tease that the wedding will be as soon as next week with the appearance of the wedding guy, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). It would be interesting to see Carter marry Hope since he also warned her not to get an annulment. He also officiated her and Liam’s wedding last year.

Hope and Thomas will also have a special request for their family and friends. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that the couple wants their family to share in their wedding ceremony. It appears as if they want to make this a meaningful wedding, with those closest to them participating in their nuptials.

The question on everybody’s lips is about Hope’s baby, Beth. B&B fans want to know when she will find out that her baby is alive and are voting on whether she will find out before or after her wedding to Thomas, per She Knows Soaps. A slight majority believe that she will find out before the ceremony, while many think that she will find out during the ceremony. It appears as if the minority believe that she will only discover the truth after marrying Thomas.

The truth is out and the clues seem to point at the fact that Hope will only find out after marrying Thomas. A tweet making the rounds on social media shows Hope and Thomas getting married. Carter will preside over them and officiate their vows. This rules out that Hope will find out about Beth before the wedding.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 22 reveal that Thomas will be angry when Hope refuses his advances. Fans will remember that he wanted to make love after she agreed to marry him. It appears as if Hope is still holding out on Thomas even after they tie the knot.

All the clues add up to one thing only – Hope and Liam will only find out about the news after Hope’s wedding.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.