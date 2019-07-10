‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Will Althea Tell June About Isabelle?

In Episode 6 of 'Fear the Walking Dead' June comes to the realization that Althea is withholding something.

So far, the biggest mystery in Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead has been what happened to Althea (Maggie Grace). Now, fans are wondering if Althea will ever tell June (Jenna Elfman) about meeting Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) during her time away from the main group.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, since Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead commenced, the group as been trying to get home to their base at a denim factory. However, this has not occurred for a variety of reasons, one of which being Althea’s disappearance in the Season 5 premiere episode.

In that episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Althea was taken hostage by a mysterious group. It wasn’t until Episode 5 that viewers found out about Al’s fate. Finally, the group was introduced via a single woman, Isabelle, who had taken Al hostage.

By the end of the episode, Isabelle had gone against her own orders of killing anyone who found out about her and the secret group and released Althea. Al then promised Isabelle that she would never mention her or the group to anyone else and this looked to be the case when she was reunited with the main group at the end of Episode 5.

Van Redin / AMC

However, moving forward into Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, a conversation between Al and June now has viewers wondering if Al will crack and tell June about Isabelle.

While trying to fix the aircraft and escape the area, Al and June have a conversation in which June reminds Al of the time she was allowed to speak off the record and how much it helped her. During this conversation, it appears to become very clear to June that Al is hiding something. June also appears to deduce that the thing that Althea is hiding has to do with the time she was missing.

June has left the conversation open, offering confidence should Al want to speak about her kidnapping, but Al has remained tight-lipped so far. However, this is the Walking Dead universe and if there is one thing that can be guaranteed, it’s that things don’t remain a secret forever. As to when Al finally tells June about Isabelle remains to be seen.

This means that viewers will have to continue watching Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead to find out if — or, more likely, when — Althea tells June about Isabelle.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 14 at 9 p.m. with Episode 7, titled “Still Standing.” The synopsis for this episode is below.