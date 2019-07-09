Tomi Lahren Talks Tough On Census Via Twitter: ‘Illegals Should Never Determine Funding Or Representation!’

Controversial conservative firebrand Tomi Lahren recently took to Twitter to reveal her opinion on illegal immigrants responding to United States censuses.

“‘Are you a citizen?’ should be the first question on the damn census! We deserve to know how many illegals are in this country and who we are paying for! Also, illegals should never determine funding or representation!!” she tweeted.

Lahren’s comment received both support and backlash from Twitter users — though mostly the latter.

“Not according to the Constitution,” one user wrote.

“Undocumented immigrants help pay for that funding and representation. Pretending they don’t support our country financially doesn’t make it true,” another user tweeted.

“Love the toughness Tomi!!” a supporter wrote.

When it comes to immigration, Lahren is typically fiercely opposed. People reports that she previously attacked immigrants with a lack of skills, education, and understanding of the language coming to the United States during her appearance on Fox News’ Watters World.

In response, genealogist Jennifer Mendelsohn, who runs a Twitter project called Resistance Genealogy that aims to expose the hypocrisy of nativists, revealed that the 1930 census suggests that at the time, Lahren’s “3x great-grandmother had been here for 41 years and still spoke German.”

Not only that, Lahren’s second great-grandmother had been in the U.S. for 10 years at the time and didn’t speak English.

Lahren previously took heat for her comments on Alabama’s new abortion law, per The Inquisitr. Although the 26-year-old Christian receives much of her public support from people on the right end of the political spectrum, she expressed her surprising feelings that Alabama’s law is too restrictive.

“It doesn’t save life, it simply forces women into more dangerous methods, other states or countries. You don’t encourage life via blanket government mandate!”

Happy to share my stories in the hope they help others. https://t.co/PGBLgADtat — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 9, 2019

Loading...

Her fans weren’t happy. Although pro-choice social media users reacted with praise and shock, pro-life users attacked her position, with one calling it “anti-Christian, anti-family, and anti-freedom.”

In response, Lahren said the user was “kidding themselves” if they truly believed that a ban would stop people from getting abortions before telling them to take their “moral superiority complex” somewhere else.

Regardless, the post raked in 26,000 comments, 57,000 retweets, and almost 500,000 likes within 48 hours.

Despite her conservative views, Lahren is pro-choice, which she suggests is not the same thing as being pro-abortion. During an episode of The Voice, Lahren expressed her belief in “limited government” and women being in control of their own bodies. But much like her tweet about Alabama’s abortion law, Lahren generated controversy with her comments and received backlash from conservatives.