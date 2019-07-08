Lily Allen Wins South Bank Sky Arts Award In Eye-Catching Pink Dress: ‘You Look Like 2006 Lily’

It’s been a good weekend for Lily Allen as her latest studio album, No Shame, won a South Bank Sky Arts Award.

The “Not Fair” hitmaker attended the ceremony at the Savoy Hotel in London in an eye-catching pink dress and looked absolutely stunning. In the past, the prestigious award has been awarded to the likes of Stormzy and Kate Bush for their previous albums.

“In her typical fashion, the musician, 34, caught the eye as she slipped into a quirky pink fringed dress, embellished with a tiered skirt and lace detailing,” The Daily Mail described her garment.

Allen’s Instagram post where she announced the news consisted of four photos of herself on the day. Two on the red carpet with the award, and two of her posing in the dress. Lily expressed in her caption that she was pleased to win the award and so were the fans who congratulated her in the comments section. Within 18 hours, her upload achieved over 56,000 likes, proving to be popular.

“Such a good album,” Grace Chatto from Clean Bandit wrote.

“You look like 2006 Lily,” another user shared with lots of heart emoji.

“Best album of 2018, so so well written, thoroughly deserved,” a third commented.

No Shame, Allen’s fourth studio album, became her fourth top 10 album in the U.K. and Australia. To support the record, she embarked on a world tour. It earned her a BRIT Award nomination and was noted as one the best albums released last year, as it was recognized at the Mercury Prize Awards as one of 12 records to be shortlisted for the award.

Aside from music, she released her first book, My Thoughts Exactly, last year. She shared with her 5.5 million Twitter followers that it became a Sunday Times bestseller. Due to the success, Allen announced to her Twitter followers last month that the book will now be released in paperback and will be hosting a signing in London to celebrate.

Loading...

Since debuting onto the music scene, Lily has racked up numerous hit singles around the globe. Her debut single “Smile” topped the U.K. charts and peaked at No. 49 in the U.S. and has been certified gold, according to RIAA.

In total, Allen has achieved three singles to reach the No. 1 spot in the U.K. — “Smile,” “The Fear,” and “Somewhere Only We Know.” Since 2006, the British singer-songwriter has racked up 10 top 10 singles in her homeland.

In 2008, Lily was nominated for her first Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Album for her debut album, Alright, Still. In 2010, she won British Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards.

On Instagram, Lily Allen has over 1.3 million followers.