‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Brother Shawn Lashes Out At Her On Twitter After ‘Insane’ Arrest

Shawn Portwood isn't happy with her drama.

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood’s brother, Shawn Portwood, is furious over her “insane” arrest.

On Twitter, after seeing what Amber’s former boyfriend, Gary Shirley, the father of Amber’s 10-year-old daughter Leah, wrote about her attest, Shawn labeled Amber’s drama “insane” and told Gary she would be getting an earful from him upon her release.

“Insane. I cannot wait to tell her what is on my mind,” Shawn’s tweeted on July 5.

In response to Shawn’s post, some fans suggested he was being too hard on his sister and noted her years-long struggles with mental illness. On Teen Mom OG, Amber has been open with the fact that she’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder and has also spoken of her struggles with postpartum depression.

Prior to Shawn’s post, Gary told his online audience he was thinking of his ex-girlfriend as she reminded behind bars after an alleged altercation with her boyfriend of two years, Andrew Glennon. As a 911-call obtained by Radar Online revealed, Andrew contacted police, via text message, and claimed both his life, and the life of his one-year-old son, was in jeopardy.

As fans may have heard, Amber was taken into custody early on Friday, July 5, after a “disturbing” incident at her Indianapolis, Indiana home, where she lives with Andrew and their one-year-old son, James. According to Radar Online’s report, Andrew was holding their child in his arms at the time the alleged fight broke out.

“Officers spoke to the male victim, who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a police spokesperson told the outlet. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood, assaulted him, while he was holding their 1-year-old child.”

Amber and Andrew began dating one another in 2017 after she joined the cast of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars with her former fiancé, Matt Baier, in hopes of reconciling their relationship. As fans later learned, Amber and Andrew quickly got serious about their relationship after their initial meeting and during a September 2017 trip to Hawaii, Amber learned she was expecting their first child.

Although Amber and Andrew aren’t currently engaged, they have expressed their happiness with one another on multiple occasions in the past and had appeared to be headed towards a future wedding in recent months.

Amber is due in court for a hearing on July 8.

To see more of Amber, Andrew, and their family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.