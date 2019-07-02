‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Dwight Becomes The Babysitter In Episode 6

As the main group head out on a mission, Dwight is left looking after the kids.

Previously, in AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the main group had come across three children. These children turned out to be a part of a much larger group and now, in Episode 6, it appears that Dwight (Austin Amelio) will be called on to babysit them all.

In Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan’s (Lennie James) group crossed paths with three children, Max (Ethan Suess), Dylan (Cooper Dodson), and Annie (Bailey Gavulic). At first, the children were not at all interested in joining with Morgan’s group. However, at the conclusion of Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, it was discovered that Max, Dylan, and Annie were a part of a much bigger group of children. This group had been left to fend for themselves after their parents were all turned into the undead.

The children appear to be joining with Morgan’s group now, and a trailer for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 shows looming dangers as the group tries to fix the aircraft that belonged to Daniel Salazar (Ruben Blades) and that was ruined as Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) helped Daniel.

Van Redin / AMC

The clip also shows that, for whatever reason, the adults have to leave the truck stop where they are all currently located at. As a result of this, Dwight is called in to help look after the children while Morgan’s group complete their mission.

The video opens with Morgan giving the children a pep talk. Later, June says “you keep them out of trouble,” before the scene switches to an image of Dwight at the truck stop, indicating that Dwight has been called up for babysitting duties.

“I’ll try,” Dwight replies.

The reason why Dwight has been relegated to babysitting duties — or what mission the rest of the group are engaging in — remains to be seen. And, whether or not Dwight will be a good babysitter is also unknown. Viewers will just have to tune into the upcoming episode of Fear the Walking Dead to find out the answers to all of these questions.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 7 at 9 p.m. with Episode 6, titled “The Little Prince.” The synopsis for this episode is below.