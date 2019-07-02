‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Grace And The Radioactive Zombies Set To Return In Episode 6

Morgan reaches out to Grace in the upcoming episode of 'Fear the Walking Dead.'

While the last episode of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead dealt exclusively with Althea’s (Maggie Grace) storyline, the next episode will feature the return of the new character, Grace (Karen David), as well as more of the radioactive zombies previously seen in Season 5.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The End of Everything”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead dealt exclusively with Althea’s storyline. Althea had been missing since her abduction in the Season 5 premiere of Fear. Since then, her group had searched for her but found no clues regarding her whereabouts. However, in the latest episode, her fate was confirmed and while her life hung in the balance for a while there, Althea was finally reunited with her group by the end of the episode.

However, a new trailer for Episode 6 reveals that the focus will return to the main group and viewers will get a further look into Grace’s story.

Grace was first seen in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. She was previously employed at a nuclear power plant. However, thanks to the apocalypse and the incorrect maintenance of the power plant, she is now trying to locate and destroy all of the radioactive undead associated with the plant.

Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) met up with Grace and soon learned just how dangerous some of the undead were in the area thanks to the radiation. Morgan even lost his wooden staff after killing a radioactive zombie and Grace had to confiscate it.

Van Redin / AMC

Since her appearance in Episode 2, Grace hasn’t been seen. However, it seemed likely that her story would get another look in since Morgan’s group was also searching out radioactive walkers during their travels.

The trailer for Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, which was released via Coming Soon, shows Morgan trying to get in touch with Grace via walkie-talkie. During his message, he alerts Grace to the fact that they have located some people that he thinks she would be interested in meeting. While this is no confirmation that Morgan is referring to radioactive walkers, it seems unlikely that he would be contacting her regarding anything else.

However, viewers will have to tune into Episode 6 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 to find out for sure or not.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 7 at 9 p.m. with Episode 6, titled “The Little Prince.” The synopsis for this episode is below.