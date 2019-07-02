‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 5: Did Althea Really Give Isabelle The Right Tape In Episode 5?

Isabelle destroyed a tape with evidence of the existence of her mysterious group -- but was it the right one?

In Episode 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, the fate of Althea (Maggie Grace) was finally revealed. In the process, it was also discovered that the mysterious newcomer, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon), was determined to destroy Althea’s tape which contained evidence of Isabelle’s group. However, did Althea really give Isabelle the correct tape?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The End of Everything”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Althea was abducted in the Season 5 premiere episode of Fear the Walking Dead. Since then, her group has been searching for her and viewers did not find out her fate until the most recent episode of Fear aired. It was then discovered that Isabelle, a member of a top-secret group, had abducted Al and was determined to destroy the tape recording Al took of Isabelle’s deceased partner and his maps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Isabelle’s group will go to any measure — including murder — in order to remain a secret group as they attempt to make the world a better place.

As Entertainment Weekly points out, Althea both withheld the location of the tape from Isabelle and also encouraged the newcomer to reveal more about herself and her group over the course of the episode. By the end of the latest episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Althea had found out more about Isabelle and her mysterious group and also revealed where she had hidden the contraband tape.

As soon as Isabelle sighted the tape, she destroyed it — without even looking at the contents. This had led to viewers questioning whether or not Althea really handed over the correct tape.

Ryan Green / AMC

During the course of Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5, Al’s tapes are mentioned often as she tries to Isabelle to reveal her own story. In the process, Isabelle locates a hidden tape that turns out to be one that reveals more of Althea’s heartbreaking backstory. On a tape entitled “The Bog #7,” it is revealed that Althea chose to get the story regarding the outbreak, rather than see her brother one last time before he died.

Althea tells Isabelle that she kept that tape safe as it is the only evidence of her brother’s existence. By the end of the episode, though, Al has handed over this tape to Isabelle and asked her to make sure his story is known.

While it is possible that Althea manipulated Isabelle and actually hid the original tape in a different location, placing a dummy tape in the location she revealed to Isabelle, it seems likely that Al was actually telling Isabella the truth. After all, viewers had just learned from Althea about how she had let a great story get in the way of her own family and how much this decision has haunted her since then in Fear the Walking Dead. So, to have Al then realize that this was another occasion where she needed to put her family — or her group — first seems the most likely moral of the story.

Loading...

This is especially true once it is revealed that Althea really was telling the truth when she promised Isabelle that she wouldn’t inform her group about Isabelle’s group. Once Al met up with Morgan (Lennie James) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), she told a fake story about what happened since they parted and that she was mistaken about the dead man in black having an interesting story. As a result of this, it seems likely that Al really did hand over the proper tape to Isabelle. Of course, viewers will just have to tune into further episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to fully confirm this.

Season 5 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns on July 7 at 9 p.m. with Episode 6, titled “The Little Prince.” The synopsis for this episode is below.