‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Fans Finally Learn More About The Mysterious Helicopter Group

Isabelle and her group are determined to make the world a better place -- even if that means killing people who know about them.

Ever since Althea (Maggie Grace) went missing in the Season 5 premiere of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, fans have been eager to discover her fate as well as finding out more about the mysterious group she went to investigate. Now, fans finally have some answers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The End of Everything”) of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

In the first episode of Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead, Althea sneaked out to discover more about a strange figure clothed entirely in black. In doing so, she found herself abducted by another person wearing the same gear.

As Season 5 progressed, Althea’s group continued to search for her and found many new characters in the process. However, they did not manage to find Althea.

Now, it has been revealed in Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 what Althea has been doing while the group searched for her.

The episode opened with Althea being dragged through the rain by one of the mysterious figures in black. During her early capture, Althea continues to try to escape but to no avail. However, in the process, viewers discover that Althea’s kidnapper is actually a woman. While this woman, played by Sydney Lemmon, didn’t initially reveal her identity, viewers found out later on in the episode that her name was Isabelle.

Isabelle is a member of the mysterious group that flies the same type of helicopters with the same logo as the one seen belonging to Jadis’ (Pollyanna MacIntosh) group in The Walking Dead. It is also the same type that rescued Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

Althea, in between trying to escape, is also trying to get the story out of Isabelle regarding her group. Isabelle, on the other hand, is only interested in getting back the tape that Al took of the dead member of her group. Once this is done, Isabelle plans to kill Althea because the group is determined to remain completely hidden from the rest of the world.

As Forbes points out, Isabelle’s group’s main objective appears to be to create a better world than the one that already exists. While the group is intent on a better life, they are also dedicated to making sure knowledge of their group doesn’t spread either. Reclamation teams are utilized when they come in contact with civilians. As Isabelle points out, they will kill in order to maintain their secrecy. This was something Isabelle should have done to Althea rather than letting her go but humanity got the better of her and — even though she had previously killed her partner — allowed Althea to escape on the promise that she wouldn’t speak of her group.

Considering Isabelle’s group is likely the same as Jadis’ group, viewers also know that they look for people considered to be As and Bs. As Forbes points out, As are people that have been recently bitten and Bs are those that haven’t been. It also appears that Jadis was seeking out people with leadership qualities so, mixed in with those having these qualities that have also been bitten, the suggestion is that a cure might actually be in development with this mysterious group.

When Althea safely returns to her own group, she is faithful to her word and doesn’t mention Isabelle’s group at all. However, it remains to be seen if this continues to be the case as Season 5 of Fear the Walking Dead continues.

