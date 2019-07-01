Tyler Skaggs Cause Of Death: Few Clues Given On How Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Died In Hotel Room

The cause of death for Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs remained something of a mystery on Monday after the 27-year-old was found unresponsive in his hotel room.

Police in Southlake, Texas, said they responded to a report of an unconscious man in a hotel room and pronounced the pitcher dead at the scene. As ESPN reported, police said they did not suspect foul play and were launching an investigation, but few other details were given.

“This afternoon at 2:18 p.m. the Southlake PD responded to a call of an unconscious male in a room in the Hilton Hotel,” police said. “Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The team announced Skaggs’ death in a statement on Monday, saying that the game scheduled for Monday evening against the Texas Rangers had been postponed.

“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” an Angels statement said. “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his entire family during this devastating time.”

It was not immediately clear when the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers would make up the game on Monday that had been postponed.

There were no signs of health issues for Skaggs, who had just pitched on Sunday in a home game against the Oakland Athletics. He was not scheduled to start until later in the week, with his spot in the rotation coming up for the team’s Fourth of July game against the Texas Rangers.

Skaggs had just taken to Instagram to share a picture of the Angels players wearing Texan-style outfits for their road trip to Texas to play the Rangers and Houston Astros.

There could be more information coming on a cause of death for Tyler Skaggs. Star-Telegram reporter Nichole Manna reported on Twitter that police are expected to release more information about his death later on Monday.

A cause of death for Tyler Skaggs has not been released yet. Police tell me they should be releasing information later today. https://t.co/W1e8FdKCcp — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) July 1, 2019

Story updated with information from police on Tyler Skaggs' death — No foul play suspected, but no cause of death released yet. w/@JeffWilson_FWST https://t.co/Uq2rnecoEq — Nichole Manna (@NicholeManna) July 1, 2019

Skaggs’ death led to an outpouring of support from across the baseball world, with many teams releasing statements remembering Skaggs and sending condolences to his family.

As ESPN noted, the Angels had been struck by tragedy before. In 2009, pitcher Nick Adenhart was killed in a crash caused by a drunk driver. Two other people died in the crash, and the driver was convicted the following year and sentenced to 51 years to life in prison.

It was not clear yet when Southlake police were going to release more information about the death of Tyler Skaggs, including a possible cause of death.